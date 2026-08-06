A Nigerian mother shared her daughter Dami's 2026 WAEC result on social media, revealing she passed all her subjects with impressive grades

Dami had already secured admission into Pan-Atlantic University on the strength of her 314 JAMB score before her WAEC results came out

The proud mother said seeing the results made her want to go and hug her daughter, while also noting that school fees savings would now begin

A Nigerian mother has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter after the teenager's 2026 WAEC results confirmed what her JAMB score had already hinted at — that she was more than capable of holding her own academically.

The woman, who goes by the handle @tuneh, shared the news on her social media page shortly after checking her daughter's results, announcing that Dami had passed her WAEC examination impressively.

Mother shares WAEC result of daughter who scored 314 in JAMB, celebrates success. Photo Source: Twitter/Tuneh, WAEC

Source: Getty Images

Dami's JAMB score opens the door

Dami's academic run began with a 314 score in her JAMB examination, a result strong enough to earn her a place at Pan-Atlantic University even before her secondary school results were released. With that admission already secured, the WAEC outcome served as the final confirmation of a very good year for the teenager.

@tuneh wrote:

"Dami cleared her WAEC in flying colours! With her 314 JAMB score, she already got her admission into Pan-Atlantic University. School fees payments resume, God help me 😄."

The lighthearted reference to school fees struck a chord, capturing the familiar mix of pride and financial anxiety that many Nigerian parents know well when their children earn university admission.

Mother rejoices over daughter with 314 JAMB score, shows off her WAEC result. Photo Source: Twitter/Tuneh

Source: Getty Images

Mother's pride and a hug well deserved

In a follow-up post, @tuneh made clear just how much her daughter's results meant to her on a personal level.

She wrote:

"Let me go and hug my daughter for passing so well then."

The moment resonated with many who understand the pressure Nigerian students face juggling both JAMB and WAEC, two separate high-stakes examinations that together determine a student's path to higher education. Passing one while awaiting the other is a nerve-wracking stretch for families across the country, and Dami's results on both fronts gave her mother every reason to celebrate.

Read her post, which shows her daughter's WAEC results below:

2026 WAEC: Student laments after failing Mathematics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian mother celebrated her daughter's success in the 2026 WAEC examination after she passed all the subjects she sat for.

The proud mother shared the result online, where her post attracted congratulatory messages from many Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng