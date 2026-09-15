The UAE has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to cover nationals of six countries, including two from Africa

The two African nations made the list of countries whose citizens can qualify for 14-day or 60-day arrival visas

Eligible travellers must hold a valid residence permit from one of several approved countries, including the US, UK, and Australia

The United Arab Emirates has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to include nationals from six countries, with two others standing as the only African nations on the list.

Those who meet the criteria can obtain either a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival, giving them two duration options depending on the nature and length of their visit.

The UAE names African countries on its 14-day and 60-day visa on arrival list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for UAE visa on arrival

According to an official announcement by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the new decision covers nationals of:

1. Indonesia

2. Vietnam

3. Thailand

4. The Philippines,

And the only two African countries;

5. Kenya

6. South Africa.

Their accompanying family members are also covered under the arrangement.

Eligible travellers must hold an ordinary passport and a valid residence permit issued by one of the following countries: the United States, a European Union member state, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada.

The UAE described the initiative as a reflection of its flexible entry and residency framework, adding that it aims to facilitate travel and deliver a seamless experience for incoming visitors.

UAE: What this means for Africans

For Kenyans and South Africans living or working in any of the qualifying countries listed above, the new arrangement removes the need to apply for a UAE visa in advance. Instead, they can obtain their visa upon arrival, streamlining what has historically been a more involved process.

The rest of the African continent does not feature on the updated list, meaning citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, and other nations will continue to follow the standard UAE visa application process through embassies and consulates.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced an urgent processing fee for a 14-day visit visa with its approval timeline.

Holiday-Work visa: Australia qualifies 30 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its First Work and Holiday visa, including the 30 countries whose citizens can apply and the age rules for eligible applicants. The visa allows young people to work while funding an extended holiday in Australia.

For applicants from China, India and Vietnam, the journey begins with a ballot, and selection is not guaranteed. African nationals, including Nigerians, are not on the list, while authorities warn successful applicants not to book flights until their visas are approved.

Source: Legit.ng