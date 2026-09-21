The German government published its official shortage occupations list, covering science roles eligible for the EU Blue Card

The list is drawn from Group 21 of the Skilled Immigration Act and covers fields ranging from physics to environmental protection

Knowledge of the listed job titles is key for skilled workers applying for the EU Blue Card or the Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte)

Germany has released a list of eight science occupations classified as shortage roles under its Skilled Immigration Act, making workers in these fields eligible to apply for the EU Blue Card and score points under the Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte) scheme.

The list was published by the German government via its official Make It in Germany platform and applies in 2026. It is intended to help both prospective skilled workers and employers understand which job titles qualify under current immigration regulations.

Germany names eight science occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit. Photo credit: Michele Tantussi, Craig Hastings

Source: Getty Images

EU Blue Card: Science occupations on Germany's list

The shortage occupations fall under Group 21 of the international occupational classification system, covering science and engineering professionals. The eight listed roles are:

1. Physicists and astronomers.

2. Meteorologists.

3. Chemists.

4. Geologists and geophysicists.

5. Mathematicians, actuaries and statisticians.

6. Biologists, botanists, zoologists and related professionals.

7. Farming, forestry and fisheries advisers.

8. Environmental protection professionals.

EU Blue Card: Why the list matters for skilled workers

According to the official shortage occupations document, knowing the specific job titles within each shortage category is particularly important when applying for the EU Blue Card, which is a residence and work permit designed to attract highly qualified workers from outside the European Union.

The same list also feeds into the points-based calculation used for the Chancenkarte, Germany's opportunity card for skilled workers seeking employment in the country.

Germany introduced the updated Skilled Immigration Act to address growing labour shortages across technical and scientific sectors.

Workers whose roles appear on the shortage list may benefit from faster processing times and fewer qualification hurdles during the application process.

Prospective applicants are advised to match their specific job title against the classifications listed in the official document, as the eligibility criteria are tied to the exact occupation codes rather than broad professional fields.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had published 12 health occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card.

Germany: IT jobs eligible for EU Blue Card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had shared seven IT occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card permit.

The list, released by the German government, is designed to give prospective skilled workers and employers clear guidance on which job titles are relevant to the EU Blue Card application process and the points-based opportunity card, known as the Chancenkarte.

The seven roles fall under Group 25 of Germany's occupational classification system, split across two sub-groups.

Source: Legit.ng