The Government of Canada outlines specific requirements that both the applicant and their host must meet to qualify for a super visa

Applicants must be outside Canada when submitting their application and are required to undergo an immigration medical exam as part of the process

The host, who must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or registered Indian, is required to meet a minimum income threshold and provide a signed letter of invitation

The Government of Canada has published the full list of requirements that applicant must meet, alongside their hosts, to be eligible for a Canadian super visa.

The super visa is a long-stay option designed for parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or registered Indians.

Canada shares requirements for its super visa. Photo credit: National post.

Source: UGC

According to the official publication, both the applicant and the host must satisfy separate sets of conditions before an application can be approved.

Host Requirements for the Canada Super Visa

The host, who must be the applicant's biological or adopted child or grandchild, is required to meet the following five conditions:

1. The host must be provably the biological or adopted child or grandchild of the applicant.

2. The host must be a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident of Canada, or a registered Indian.

3. The host must be at least 18 years old and must reside in Canada.

4. The host must meet or exceed the minimum necessary income level set by the Canadian government.

5. The host must write and sign a letter of invitation for the applicant to come to Canada.

Applicant Requirements for the Canada Super Visa

The applicant must satisfy the following six conditions:

1. The applicant must be outside Canada at the time of submitting the application.

2. The applicant must have the visa printed by a visa office located outside Canada, following instructions from that office.

3. The applicant must be admissible to enter Canada.

4. The applicant must provide proof of private health insurance that is valid for a minimum of one year from the date of entry, obtained either from a Canadian insurance company or from a company outside Canada that has been approved by the minister.

5. The applicant must take an immigration medical exam.

6. The applicant must meet certain other conditions as determined during the application process.

In addition to the requirements above, Canadian immigration authorities will also consider several general factors when reviewing an application.

These include whether the applicant is a genuine visitor who intends to leave Canada voluntarily at the end of their stay, their ties to their home country, the stated purpose of the visit, and their family and financial circumstances.

Applicants who are already visa-exempt can still obtain a super visa to stay in Canada for up to five years. If approved, they will receive a letter to present to a border services officer on arrival.

Those travelling by air may additionally need to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (eTA), which will be linked electronically to their passport.

Canada mentions 26 priority occupations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026.

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng