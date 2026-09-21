Billionaire King Ochacho addressed growing online speculation about why he gifted TikToker Peller a house

Ochacho spoke at an All White Lifestyle Party in Lagos, revealing that the house is still under construction

The billionaire also announced plans to furnish the home and let Peller choose the interior designs

Billionaire King Ochacho has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the house he gifted popular TikToker Peller, firmly denying claims that the gesture came with strings attached.

Speaking at an All White Lifestyle Party in Lagos on Sunday, September 21, Ochacho addressed bloggers and critics who suggested the house gift was meant to secure promotion for his son, singer Ice King.

Ochacho opens up about the reason for gifting Peller a house. Credit: kingmohadahochacho/peller089

Source: Instagram

"I didn't give him the house to come and start advertising my son. No! It's not because of my son's music. I just gave to him from my heart," Ochacho said, gesturing emphatically during the outdoor interview.

Peller's house still under construction

The billionaire also clarified something that had gone largely unnoticed: the house is not yet ready. Ochacho confirmed that construction is still ongoing.

"As I speak to him now, the house is under construction. I am trying to put it together to hand over to them," he explained.

He went further, saying that because of Peller's goodwill, he has decided to furnish the home as well, and would even allow Peller to influence the interior design choices.

Ochacho did not hold back when addressing the online commentary, questioning why anyone would criticise a gift given without conditions or expectations.

He acknowledged that Peller chose to promote Ice King on his own, and that decision only motivated him to do more for the TikToker.

King Ochacho addressed the controversy around Peller’s house. Credit: kingmohdahochacho

Source: Instagram

Watch Ochacho address the house gift controversy at the Lagos event below:

Reactions to Ochacho's comment

Nigerians on Instagram had mixed reactions to his explanation:

@folashaddee said:

"He don change mouth 🤣😂"

@larmar1800 wrote:

"Hmmm waiting you go talk before wise one ☝️ 😂😂"

@kollykareem commented:

"PELLER: I'm not doing this for money. OCHACHO: I didn't give him house to promote my son. (2 of them just they whine each other) 😂😂😂"

@pesco07 stated:

"Ochacho money go chok"

@albert_links wrote:

"Oga u try, but the way u take talk am for the wedding u make everyone believe say the house don already ready, maybe he alcohol for the wedding too much sha i understand"

@ayinke_gold29 said:

"Taaaaaa nah lie you're using the boy"

Peller mocks CDQ over music promotion request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller mocked rapper CDQ during a livestream after allegedly being approached to help promote his new song to the top of the streaming charts.

Peller questioned why he should prioritise CDQ’s track when he was already committed to promoting Ice King, the teenage son of billionaire King Ochacho, whose family has supported him with major gifts and opportunities.

The TikTok star stressed his loyalty to Ice King, referencing the mansion gifted to him and his wife by King Ochacho while explaining why the young artist’s project takes priority on his platform.

Source: Legit.ng