Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, disclosed that a betting company offered him N7.5 million to serve as their ambassador

Saka said he rejected the offer despite desperately needing money at the time, citing his religious beliefs and role as a teacher

The actor revealed that shortly after declining the betting deal, he got another deal from a different company

Nollywood actor and comedian Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has revealed that he once walked away from a N7.5 million ambassadorial deal offered by a betting company, and the reason he did so says a great deal about the man behind the fame.

During an interview on African A-List, Saka disclosed that the offer came in 1999, at a time when he was in dire need of money. Despite the financial pressure, he chose to decline.

Actor Saka reveals he turned down a mouthwatering offer from a betting company. Credit: simplysaka

Source: Instagram

"A popular betting company approached me to become their ambassador, and they offered me N7.5 million in 1999," he said.

Why Saka said no to betting deal

The actor explained that his faith and his identity as an educator were the two pillars that shaped his decision. As someone who had spoken against gambling, he felt it would be deeply hypocritical to lend his face to a brand that promoted it.

"Though the money was huge and I needed money badly then, but I had to decline it because I am a religious person that don't believe in betting. I have always been a teacher, and I always speak against betting, how will my students and people looking up to me feel if they see me promoting such business? he said.

The story did not end in financial loss for Saka. He revealed that not long after turning down the betting offer, a different company approached him with an N5 million deal, which he accepted without hesitation.

Actor Saka sparks debate after opening up about rejecting a deal worth N7.5 million. Credit: simplysaka

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Saka recounted how Dele Odule and Jide Kosoko clashed over casting him as a lawyer in a movie.

The video of Saka speaking about the deal from a betting company is below:

Watch the YouTube video of Nollywood actor Saka's interview below:

Reactions to Saka's comment

The revelation has since sparked debate on Facebook, with many fans questioning the accuracy of the timeline and others applauding his integrity.

Moruf Rasheed Olamilekan commented:

"This is really deep beyond my imagination, it's not 1999, he was trying to remember the bet name which is 1960, if I am not mistaken that was Around 2010 to 2012 bro nothing like bet in 90s."

Ogundijo Moses Adeyemi wrote:

"It might be pool, nothing like bet then. Though I like the decision he took then."

Hamza Jamiu shared:

"Pls forget about date you are arguing, talk about offered he rejected then, he's devoted Muslim Almighty Allah reward him with halal offered, I learned a lot in this clip."

Praise Jah added:

"From Lagos, Well according to his belief then decision that is right. But today can anyone make such decisions today 2026 let say contract of 50-70 million."

Robbers attack Saka's home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saka made headlines over a report that armed robbers attacked his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The report revealed that the robbers, who stormed the actor’s home, demanded the sum of N20 million.

The robbers were said to have beaten the actor after he was unable to give them the outrageous sum as they carted away his mobile phones and laptops, among others.

Source: Legit.ng