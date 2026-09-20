Germany has outlined specific requirements that spouses of skilled workers must meet before they can qualify for a settlement permit

Applicants must have held a residence permit for at least three years and work a minimum of 20 hours per week to be considered

Proving German language proficiency at B1 level and passing a civics test are among the key conditions spouses must satisfy

Germany has set out a clear list of conditions that foreign spouses of skilled workers must fulfil before they can obtain their own permanent residence, known formally as a settlement permit.

According to Germany's official skilled worker immigration portal, Make It in Germany, spouses who relocated to join a partner already living in the country must satisfy six distinct requirements to qualify for independent permanent residence status.

Germany lists conditions for skilled workers' spouses to get permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Germany PR: Requirements for spouses of skilled worker

1. The first requirement is that the applicant's spouse or registered civil partner must already hold a settlement permit for skilled workers under Section 18c of the German Residence Act.

2. The applicant must also have held their own residence permit for a minimum of three years prior to applying.

3. On the employment side, the spouse must be working at least 20 hours per week and must hold the relevant work permit to do so legally.

4. The couple must also be cohabiting at the time of application.

5. Beyond work and residency, Germany places significant weight on integration. Applicants are required to demonstrate German language ability at the B1 level of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

6. In addition, they must show a basic understanding of German law, society, and daily life, which is typically assessed through a formal test called "Living in Germany."

What a Settlement Permit Offers

Securing a settlement permit carries considerable benefits. Holders are entitled to live in Germany with their family without any time restrictions and are free to work either as an employee or as a self-employed person, offering far greater flexibility than a standard residence permit.

There is an application fee attached to the process, which varies depending on the applicant's status. The maximum fee is approximately €150 and must be paid at the point of application. Applicants are advised to contact their local foreigners authority, known as the Ausländerbehörde, to confirm the exact amount applicable to their situation.

The pathway reflects Germany's broader effort to retain skilled foreign workers and their families by offering a clear and structured route to long-term settlement for those who demonstrate both economic contribution and social integration.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng