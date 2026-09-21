FCT Minister Nyesom Wike publicly named three APC governors he said have been fighting him over the Rainbow Coalition

Wike made the claim during his appearance on Journalists' Hangout on TVC on Monday, September 21, 2026

The minister also named five state governors he said have no issues with the Rainbow Coalition

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has publicly identified the three All Progressives Congress (APC) governors he said are opposed to his Rainbow Coalition, naming them during a television interview on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Wike appeared on Journalists' Hangout, a programme on TVC, where he addressed growing tensions within the APC over the coalition he has been building ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike names Uzodimma, Abdulrazaq, Abiodun as Rainbow coalition opponents. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

The minister expressed surprise that a sitting governor would travel to Abuja simply to register his displeasure with the Rainbow Coalition.

The former Rivers state governor questioned the priorities of any governor who would do such a thing.

"How can a governor leave his state and go to Abuja to complain that Rainbow Coalition is a distraction. Is that a serious governor?" Wike said on the programme.

Governors Wike named as supporters

The former Rivers State governor went further to list the state leaders he said have embraced the coalition, contrasting them with those he described as opponents.

"Adamawa, Edo, Kogi, Lagos, and Akwa-Ibom state governors do not have a problem with the Rainbow Coalition. I saw Ondo Governor there, and I was shocked," Wike said.

The 3 governors opposing Wike

Wike then named the three APC governors he said have been at odds with him over the initiative.

"The governors having issues with me are Governor Hope Uzodimma, Governor Abdulrazaq, and Governor Dapo Abiodun," he said.

Hope Uzodimma is the governor of Imo State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq governs Kwara State, and Dapo Abiodun leads Ogun State.

Wike did not give further details on the nature of the disagreements with the three governors or what specific complaints had been raised against the Rainbow Coalition.

Wike speaks on Uzodimma’s Senate presidency bid

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Wike publicly declared his opposition to Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma's reported Senate president ambition.

Wike made the remarks during an appearance on TVC's Journalists' Hangout on Monday, September 21, 2026.

The minister questioned Uzodimma's character and pointed to his gubernatorial tenure expiring in January 2028

Source: Legit.ng