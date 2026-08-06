A Nigerian student identified as @ogambo22 shared his 2026 WAEC result online after failing Mathematics, having also failed English in the previous year's exam

The distressed student posted a screenshot of his result in the comment section of a post by the examination body, expressing shock at the repeated setback

His post drew widespread attention online, with many people weighing in on what steps he should take next

A Nigerian student has sparked concern online after revealing that he failed Mathematics in his 2026 WAEC result, just one year after failing English in the same examination.

The student, who goes by the handle @ogambo22, shared his frustration in the comment section of a post published by the West African Examinations Council. To back up his claim, he attached a screenshot of his 2026 WAEC result for other users to see.

2026 WAEC: Man's reaction after checking his result over 1 subject goes viral. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT, WAEC

Source: Getty Images

2026 WAEC: Student cries out over results

In the caption accompanying his post, @ogambo22 directed his anguish at the examination body itself, writing:

"WAEC, who do I offend?? 😭😭😭😭. Last year was English, then this year Mathematics. Why?"

The message captured the exhaustion of a student who had already experienced one painful setback and returned to try again, only to hit another wall in a different core subject. For many Nigerian students, failing either English or Mathematics in WAEC is particularly devastating, as both subjects are compulsory requirements for gaining admission into tertiary institutions through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board process.

2026 WAEC: Man expresses shock after checking his result. Photo Source: Twitter/ogambo22

Source: Twitter

Student shares his WAEC result

The post attracted significant attention, with a number of social media users stopping to acknowledge the student's predicament and offer guidance on the path forward. Many who came across the screenshot encouraged @ogambo22 not to give up, pointing out that the November/December WAEC sitting remains an option for candidates who need to retake specific subjects without waiting an entire year.

Read the post shared by the individual below:

WAEC: Mother celebrates as daughter passes exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian mother celebrated her daughter's outstanding performance in the 2026 WAEC examination after the student passed all the subjects she sat for.

The proud mother shared a photo of the result on social media, where the post attracted widespread praise from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng