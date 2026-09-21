Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour issued a birthday tribute to First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu as she turned 66

The group's National Coordinator, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, signed the statement honouring the First Lady as their Grand Patroness

The tribute credited Senator Tinubu with strengthening the group's mission of community development, youth empowerment and women's welfare

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour organisation has celebrated Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, the First Lady of Nigeria, as she marked her 66th birthday.

The group said Mrs Tinubu's public service has been shaped by compassion and a genuine commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour praises First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s 66th birthday. Photo credit: Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The group's National Coordinator, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, said Nigerians and well-wishers around the world were joining in celebrating the occasion.

The birthday tribute was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, September 21, 2026.

The organisation, which recognises Senator Tinubu as its Grand Patroness, said her life in public service has been defined by "compassion, courage, and transformative leadership."

Mrs Tinubu's role in youth, women's development

The group highlighted the First Lady's sustained efforts in championing the interests of young people and women, saying her initiatives had opened doors and encouraged Nigerians to pursue their goals.

It also credited her patronage with reinforcing the group's core belief that meaningful national development starts at the community level.

According to the organisation, its work is built around the idea that neighbours should look out for one another, that vulnerable people deserve protection.

The group added that young Nigerians should have access to skills and opportunities that allow them to build productive lives.

"Her support continues to remind us that leadership is measured not by titles, but by lives transformed," the tribute read.

First Lady praised for education, healthcare commitment

Beyond her work with young people and women, the group also praised Senator Tinubu for her dedication to education, healthcare, economic inclusion and the welfare of the girl-child. It described her as someone who brings a maternal concern to the wellbeing of Nigerian families.

The organisation closed its tribute by praying for continued good health, renewed strength and wisdom for the First Lady, and wishing her many more years of service to Nigeria.

Renewed Hope Group salutes First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at 66th. Photo credit: Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu sends message to wife on 66th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu released a birthday message for his wife, Oluremi's 66th birthday.

Tinubu reflected on their shared journey, describing her as a pillar of calm and prayer during the most difficult periods of his life.

The president also recognised Remi Tinubu's humanitarian work through two major initiatives spanning her time in Lagos and at Aso Rock.

Source: Legit.ng