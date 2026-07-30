The Maltese government has published the conditions foreigners must satisfy to apply for citizenship by naturalisation based on residence

Applicants must have lived in Malta for at least four years out of the six years before their final 12-month qualifying period

Candidates need to prove good character, language ability, and suitability before the Agency processes their full application

The Maltese government has outlined six conditions that foreign nationals and stateless persons must meet before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation based on residence in Malta.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of application.

Malta reveals key conditions foreigners must satisfy before becoming citizens. Photo Credit: Ludovic Mari, Paul Biris

Source: Getty Images

6 conditions for Maltese citizenship

Beyond the age requirement, the following six conditions apply:

1. The applicant must be a foreigner or stateless person.

2. The applicant must have lived in Malta continuously throughout the 12 months immediately before the date of application.

3. The applicant must have resided in Malta for a combined minimum of four years during the six-year period that precedes the required 12-month residency window.

4. The applicant must be of good character.

5. The applicant must have an adequate knowledge of either the Maltese or English language.

6. The applicant must be considered a suitable citizen of Malta.

According to the Maltese government, the language requirement does not apply to adults who lack full legal capacity, provided an application is submitted on their behalf with the authorisation of the Civil Court (Voluntary Jurisdiction).

Steps before submitting an application

Before filing any paperwork, prospective applicants must first book an appointment with the Agency responsible for citizenship matters.

At that appointment, a residence certificate is compiled for the applicant. To do this, applicants are required to bring their current passport as well as all expired passports in their possession that cover their period of stay in Malta.

Once the Agency reviews the residence certificate and confirms that the applicant qualifies to proceed, the applicant will then be asked to submit further supporting documents as part of the full application process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Malta had invited Nigerians and other foreign workers to apply for its in-demand jobs.

Malta offers work permits to skilled workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Maltese government is offering work permits to skilled workers, including Nigerians.

The country is also offering to fast-track the application process for skilled foreign workers.

The move comes as the EU country seeks to address its skilled labour force shortage.

Source: Legit.ng