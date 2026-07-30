The Mexican government has outlined the conditions foreigners must satisfy to apply for citizenship through the naturalisation by residence route

Applicants must prove at least five years of legal residence in Mexico, among other requirements set under the country's Nationality Law

Eligible foreign nationals holding temporary student resident status are excluded from qualifying under this naturalisation route

The Mexican government has set out the conditions foreign nationals must meet to obtain a Mexican naturalisation certificate through residency, confirming that applicants must demonstrate a minimum of five consecutive years of legal residence in the country immediately before submitting their application.

The requirements are governed by Article 20 of the Nationality Law and Article 14 of its Regulations. The process covers holders of both temporary and permanent resident cards issued by the Ministry of the Interior.

Mexico lists the requirements foreigners must satisfy to become citizens. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, ntzolov

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Importantly, foreign nationals whose resident status is classified as temporary student are not eligible, as that category does not generate the residency rights needed to qualify.

Mexican citizenship: 6 conditions for naturalisation

The Mexican government lists six core conditions applicants must fulfil before their application can be considered:

1. Be of legal age and in full possession of civil rights.

2. Hold a valid temporary or permanent resident card from the Ministry of the Interior, which must have at least six months of remaining validity from the date the application is submitted.

3. Possess a foreign birth certificate that has been legalised by a Mexican diplomatic or consular representative, or apostilled by the relevant authority, and translated into Spanish by an authorised certified translator. Applicants recognised as refugees by the Ministry of the Interior through COMAR may be exempt from this condition.

4. Hold a valid foreign passport or recognised travel and identity document, with copies of all pages including the covers.

5. Submit a sworn letter clearly stating the number of entries and exits made in the two years before the application, to allow authorities to calculate absences under Article 21 of the Nationality Law.

6. Provide proof of no criminal record from both federal and local competent authorities.

Additional requirements applicants must submit

Beyond the six conditions, applicants must also pass examinations to demonstrate proficiency in Spanish, knowledge of Mexican history, and integration into the national culture.

Other supporting documents required include two recent identical passport-size photographs measuring 4.5 by 3.5 centimetres with a white background, two printed copies of the applicant's Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), the completed DNN-3 application form in original and copy, and an original receipt confirming payment of the applicable fees.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Mexico had shared how long foreigners must reside in the country before seeking citizenship.

Fun facts about Mexico

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported 30 fun facts about Mexico.

Mexico features a fascinating history, diverse cultures, and incredible natural beauty.

This collection of exciting facts delves into the unique aspects that make Mexico a truly remarkable nation.

Source: Legit.ng