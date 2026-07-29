Belgium's government has outlined the specific requirements foreigners must satisfy to qualify for citizenship through the naturalisation route

Applicants must demonstrate exceptional merit in scientific, sporting, or sociocultural fields to be considered for Belgian naturalisation

The process involves multiple government bodies, including the Chamber of Representatives, and carries a registration fee

Belgium has published the full set of conditions that foreign nationals must meet to obtain Belgian citizenship through naturalisation.

Citizenship by naturalisation is a discretionary process that requires applicants to prove exceptional merit in key areas of public life.

Belgum lists 4 conditions foreigners must meet before seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

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Who Qualifies for Belgian Naturalisation?

According to Belgium's Ministry of Justice, the process is open to applicants who meet the following requirements:

1. Be at least 18 years old or have been legally emancipated before that age

2. Hold an unlimited right of residence in Belgium at the time of application.

3. Applicants must demonstrate that they have made, or are capable of making, a meaningful contribution to Belgium's international standing through achievements in scientific, sporting, or sociocultural fields.

4. The government also requires applicants to justify why obtaining Belgian citizenship through a standard declaration of citizenship is practically impossible for them.

Detailed guidance on what forms of proof are accepted to establish exceptional merit is available at the applicant's local municipal authority.

There is one additional pathway available for a specific group. Individuals who have been formally recognised by a court as stateless may also apply, provided they have held a legal right of residence in Belgium for at least two years.

Belgium citizenship: How naturalisation process works

Applications can be submitted either to the registrar at the applicant's municipal authority or directly to the Chamber of Representatives. From there, the file is forwarded once it is considered complete and the registration fee has been settled.

Three separate bodies are then consulted: the public prosecutor, the Immigration Office, and State Security. Each of these institutions has four months in which to submit an opinion on the application.

The final decision rests with the Chamber of Representatives, which is granted full discretion on whether to approve or reject the application. Crucially, no deadline is imposed on the Chamber to reach a ruling, and applicants who are refused have no right to challenge the decision in court.

Citizenship is formally granted through an act of law, and an individual becomes a Belgian citizen on the date that law is published in the Belgian Official Journal.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng