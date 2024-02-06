The Maltese government is offering work permits to skilled workers outside of Europe

The government of Malta is offering work permits to skilled workers outside of Europe, including Nigerians, under the Specialist Employee Initiative.

The country also offers to fast-track the application process for skilled foreign workers.

Malta suffers from skilled labour shortage

The move comes as the EU country seeks to address its skilled labour force shortage.

In January, the government launched the initiative to help employers find highly skilled foreign talents and select from a wider pool globally.

According to reports, all university graduates or those qualified in a managerial or technical role earning a minimum of 25,000 euros annually are eligible to apply.

Malter is one of the countries that have gotten rid of passport and immigration controls at their common borders.

People travelling to and from Schengen areas will not be required to have their passports checked at the borders but might need to present other documents to immigration police.

Eligibility

Only nationals of third countries who have signed a contract for highly skilled nationals outside of Europe and possess the necessary academic, vocational, or technical abilities can apply for the Special Employee Initiative.

Applicants must have their necessary bachelor’s degree or higher, relevant educational qualifications and at least three years of relevant professional experience.

Proof of experience must be presented in the form of signed previous employment contracts, stamped employment history and reference letters by former employers.

Also, there must not be any Maltese or EU workers available to perform the applicant’s role. However, it is not stated how the government of Malter would determine the application.

Application process

The applicant’s employer must email a completed application and all necessary attachments. The application portal will require the applicant’s permission before submitting the application and supporting materials.

The application will be reviewed, and both the company and the candidate will get an email and an acknowledgement, along with additional instructions on paying the application fee during the biometrics stage.

The administrative cost of the application is about 300 euros.

Applicants can be delayed or rejected if any documents are found missing.

The standard processing time for eligible applications is 15 business days from the submission date.

Successful applicants will get residence permits for a year in their first year. If the employee complies with the eligibility criteria and their employment contract applies to all periods of validity, the consent may be reviewed for an additional period of up to three years.

