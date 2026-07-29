Investigation records have alleged the accused coup mastermind sought spiritual backing from Islamic clerics before the planned takeover.

Two clerics have described receiving millions of naira while insisting they discouraged any attempt to overthrow the government

The allegations have formed part of an ongoing court case as six suspects continue facing terrorism and treason charges

Mohammed Ma'aji, a Nigerian Army colonel accused of masterminding the alleged 2025 coup plot against President Bola Tinubu's government, allegedly sought spiritual help from Islamic clerics while pursuing the plan.

Alleged coup plot takes new twist as clerics recount meetings with colonel. Photo credit: abdullahayofel

Source: Facebook

This is according to investigation records obtained by Premium Times.

The documents, now part of the prosecution's evidence before the Federal High Court in Abuja, claim the officer approached clerics for prayers and spiritual support.

The clerics, however, told investigators they rejected the idea of any violent takeover and instead tried to convince him to abandon it.

Cleric speaks on millions received

One of the clerics, Bukar Goni, said he first met Ma'aji after the colonel repeatedly failed examinations needed to become a brigadier general. He claimed the officer believed some senior military officials were deliberately frustrating his promotion.

Goni said he advised Ma'aji to give sadaka (alms) and continue praying. He admitted receiving transfers ranging from ₦300,000 to ₦1 million, followed by about ₦10 million within 15 days and two separate ₦20 million payments.

Court records outline alleged spiritual support sought before failed coup plan. Photo: abdullahayofel

Source: Twitter

According to the cleric, he believed the money was meant for prayers and the construction of a mosque. He insisted he never accepted money to support a coup.

The cleric also claimed he used a dream interpretation to discourage the alleged plot. According to his statement, the colonel later told him he had seen insects covering his legs in a dream, and Goni interpreted it as a warning that the planned action would end in disaster.

Second cleric's warning of betrayal

Another cleric, Abdulkadir Sani, said Ma'aji initially asked him only for prayers. He claimed he later learnt about the alleged coup through an intermediary and warned it would fail because "there are two people who will betray them."

Six suspects are standing trial on charges including treason, terrorism and money laundering. The allegations remain before the court, and the defendants are yet to be convicted.

Alleged coup plotters bought 32 vehicles, investigators say

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that investigators alleged coup plotters purchased 32 Golf cars and SUVs to support covert operations, reconnaissance and discreet movements linked to the alleged plan against President Bola Tinubu's government.

Security sources said documents recovered during the investigation included receipts and transaction records showing how the vehicles were financed and distributed among members of the alleged network.

Source: Legit.ng