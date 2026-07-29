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Coup Plot: Colonel Sought Islamic Clerics' Spiritual Backing, Allegedly Paid Millions for Prayers
Nigeria

Coup Plot: Colonel Sought Islamic Clerics' Spiritual Backing, Allegedly Paid Millions for Prayers

by  Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • Investigation records have alleged the accused coup mastermind sought spiritual backing from Islamic clerics before the planned takeover.
  • Two clerics have described receiving millions of naira while insisting they discouraged any attempt to overthrow the government
  • The allegations have formed part of an ongoing court case as six suspects continue facing terrorism and treason charges

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Mohammed Ma'aji, a Nigerian Army colonel accused of masterminding the alleged 2025 coup plot against President Bola Tinubu's government, allegedly sought spiritual help from Islamic clerics while pursuing the plan.

Court papers allege colonel sought spiritual backing as coup investigation deepens.
Alleged coup plot takes new twist as clerics recount meetings with colonel. Photo credit: abdullahayofel
Source: Facebook

This is according to investigation records obtained by Premium Times.

The documents, now part of the prosecution's evidence before the Federal High Court in Abuja, claim the officer approached clerics for prayers and spiritual support.

The clerics, however, told investigators they rejected the idea of any violent takeover and instead tried to convince him to abandon it.

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Cleric speaks on millions received

One of the clerics, Bukar Goni, said he first met Ma'aji after the colonel repeatedly failed examinations needed to become a brigadier general. He claimed the officer believed some senior military officials were deliberately frustrating his promotion.

Goni said he advised Ma'aji to give sadaka (alms) and continue praying. He admitted receiving transfers ranging from ₦300,000 to ₦1 million, followed by about ₦10 million within 15 days and two separate ₦20 million payments.

Clerics say they warned alleged coup suspect and rejected plans for violence.
Court records outline alleged spiritual support sought before failed coup plan. Photo: abdullahayofel
Source: Twitter

According to the cleric, he believed the money was meant for prayers and the construction of a mosque. He insisted he never accepted money to support a coup.

The cleric also claimed he used a dream interpretation to discourage the alleged plot. According to his statement, the colonel later told him he had seen insects covering his legs in a dream, and Goni interpreted it as a warning that the planned action would end in disaster.

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Second cleric's warning of betrayal

Another cleric, Abdulkadir Sani, said Ma'aji initially asked him only for prayers. He claimed he later learnt about the alleged coup through an intermediary and warned it would fail because "there are two people who will betray them."

Six suspects are standing trial on charges including treason, terrorism and money laundering. The allegations remain before the court, and the defendants are yet to be convicted.

Alleged coup plotters bought 32 vehicles, investigators say

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that investigators alleged coup plotters purchased 32 Golf cars and SUVs to support covert operations, reconnaissance and discreet movements linked to the alleged plan against President Bola Tinubu's government.

Security sources said documents recovered during the investigation included receipts and transaction records showing how the vehicles were financed and distributed among members of the alleged network.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuFederal High Court Of Nigeria
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