UK Explains How Long Foreigners Must Live in Country After Completing Their Studies
- The UK explained how long eligible foreign graduates can remain in the country after completing their studies
- The government announced that the visa stay period would be reduced for applications submitted from January 1, 2027
- Legit.ng compiled the official rules outlining how long international graduates could stay in the UK after completing their studies
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The United Kingdom has explained how long foreign students can remain in the country after successfully completing their studies under the graduate visa route.
According to updated guidance published by the UK government, eligible graduates can stay in the UK for up to two years if they apply for a graduate visa on or before December 31, 2026.
However, the permitted stay will reduce to 18 months for applications submitted on or after January 1, 2027.
UK explains visa stay period for foreigners
The guidance also clarified that graduates who complete a PhD or another doctoral qualification will continue to be eligible to remain in the UK for three years under the graduate visa. The graduate visa allows eligible international students to stay in the country after successfully finishing their course.
The UK government stated that international students currently studying in the country may switch from a student visa to a graduate visa after successfully completing their course.
The UK portal said:
"You can also switch to a Graduate visa. This will allow you to stay in the UK after successfully completing your course for:
2 years if you apply on or before 31 December 2026
18 months if you apply on or after 1 January 2027
It will allow you to stay for 3 years if you completed a PhD or other doctoral qualification."
UK lists requirements for student visa extension
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK explained the eligibility requirements international students had to meet before applying to extend their student visas.
The government outlined key conditions, including sponsorship and financial proof, among others, for successful applicants.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng