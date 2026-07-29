The UK explained how long eligible foreign graduates can remain in the country after completing their studies

The government announced that the visa stay period would be reduced for applications submitted from January 1, 2027

Legit.ng compiled the official rules outlining how long international graduates could stay in the UK after completing their studies

The United Kingdom has explained how long foreign students can remain in the country after successfully completing their studies under the graduate visa route.

According to updated guidance published by the UK government, eligible graduates can stay in the UK for up to two years if they apply for a graduate visa on or before December 31, 2026.

The United Kingdom explains how long international graduates can stay. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

However, the permitted stay will reduce to 18 months for applications submitted on or after January 1, 2027.

UK explains visa stay period for foreigners

The guidance also clarified that graduates who complete a PhD or another doctoral qualification will continue to be eligible to remain in the UK for three years under the graduate visa. The graduate visa allows eligible international students to stay in the country after successfully finishing their course.

The UK government stated that international students currently studying in the country may switch from a student visa to a graduate visa after successfully completing their course.

The UK portal said:

"You can also switch to a Graduate visa. This will allow you to stay in the UK after successfully completing your course for:

2 years if you apply on or before 31 December 2026

18 months if you apply on or after 1 January 2027

It will allow you to stay for 3 years if you completed a PhD or other doctoral qualification."

UK lists requirements for student visa extension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK explained the eligibility requirements international students had to meet before applying to extend their student visas.

The government outlined key conditions, including sponsorship and financial proof, among others, for successful applicants.

Source: Legit.ng