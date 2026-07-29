Norway's government has outlined the conditions immigrants must satisfy before they can be granted Norwegian nationality through an application

Applicants must have lived in Norway for a minimum number of years, pass a citizenship test, and demonstrate proficiency in spoken Norwegian

The Norwegian Nationality Act also sets out rules on how people can lose their Norwegian nationality, not just how they can gain it

Norway has published the official requirements immigrants must meet before they can qualify for Norwegian citizenship, with the country's Nationality Act and Nationality Regulations forming the legal backbone of the process.

Under Norwegian law, nationality is described as a formalisation of the social contract between the state and its citizens.

Norway announces 7 conditions for foreigners who want to become citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Most immigrants who wish to become Norwegian nationals must go through a formal application process, and a number of conditions must be met at the time the application is reviewed.

What Norway Requires From Applicants

1. Applicants must have established a clear and verified identity.

2. They must be at least 12 years old

3. They must be living in Norway with the intention of staying.

4. A permanent residence permit under Norway's Immigration Act is also required, or the applicant must at least qualify for one.

5. On residency duration, applicants generally need to have spent at least eight of the past 11 years in Norway. However, those who can demonstrate sufficient income over the previous year are only required to show six years of residence within the last 10 years.

6. Language ability is another key requirement. Applicants must prove they can speak Norwegian at an acceptable level of proficiency and must have passed the official citizenship test.

7. Finally, applicants must have a clean criminal record. If an applicant has previously been convicted of or sanctioned for a criminal offence, they must wait out a mandatory period before their application can be considered.

Norway citizenship: Exemptions available for certain groups

Norway's Nationality Act does not apply a one-size-fits-all approach. The legislation provides for exemptions from one or more of the main conditions for specific groups of applicants, though the Act does not specify which groups these are in the general overview.

The same legal framework also covers how Norwegian nationality can be lost, making it a comprehensive document that governs both the acquisition and termination of citizenship status.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng