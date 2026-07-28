The UAE Government approved amendments in January 2021 allowing specific categories of foreigners to apply for Emirati nationality

Doctors and specialists seeking UAE citizenship must meet strict conditions tied to their field of expertise and professional standing

The UAE citizenship policy also covers the spouses and children of eligible applicants, with original nationality allowed to be retained

The UAE has outlined the conditions under which foreign doctors and medical specialists can apply for Emirati citizenship, with a minimum of ten years of practical experience among the key requirements.

According to the UAE Government's official citizenship page, amendments to the Executive Regulation of the Citizenship and Passports Law were approved in January 2021, opening the door for certain categories of foreigners to obtain Emirati nationality.

UAE speaks about citizenship application for doctors. Photo credit: The Rising Nepal.

Source: UGC

The changes also extend eligibility to the spouses and children of qualifying applicants.

What Doctors Need to Qualify

For medical professionals, the criteria are specific. A doctor or specialist must be working in a scientific discipline that is considered high demand within the UAE.

Beyond that, the applicant must hold acknowledged scientific contributions in their area of expertise and at least ten years of practical experience in the field.

Membership in a reputable professional organisation relevant to the applicant's specialisation is also required as part of the eligibility conditions.

Retaining Original Nationality

One of the more notable aspects of the 2021 amendment is that successful applicants are permitted to retain their original nationality after naturalisation.

This provision sets the UAE's approach apart from many other countries that require individuals to relinquish their previous citizenship upon acquiring a new one.

The citizenship pathway is not limited to doctors alone. The broader amendment covers other specific categories of foreigners, though the conditions vary depending on the applicant's professional background and area of contribution to the UAE.

UAE speaks about acquiring citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UAE government outlined specific categories of foreigners who can be nominated for Emirati nationality, including investors, doctors, and artists.

Eligible candidates must fulfil three key conditions during the citizenship application process before approval can be granted.

Source: Legit.ng