Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani spoke out in defence of South African singer Tyla after Nigerians called for her to be barred from performing in Lagos

The backlash followed Tyla's announcement of her World Tour, which includes a Lagos show on December 22, 2026, amid ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

Several Nigerians pushed back at Sani's position, arguing that Tyla's silence on the killings made her Lagos appearance inappropriate

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has called on Nigerians to allow Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla to perform in Lagos without interference.

According to him, she should not be held responsible for the xenophobic violence carried out by South African gangs against Nigerian immigrants.

Shehu Sani explained why he believes Tyla should perform in Lagos despite anger from some Nigerians. Photo: anic4uu

Source: Twitter

Sani appealed on Thursday, July 30, via his verified X account, writing:

"I know how angry Nigerians are with the South African Xenophobic gangs, but Tyla should be allowed to perform in peace. She is not xenophobic, and I'm not aware of any statement she ever made against 'Foreynas'. Xenophobia should not be our moral lenses or compass."

Why Nigerians are angry

The backlash against Tyla erupted after she announced her APOP World Tour, which includes a Lagos performance on December 22, followed by shows in Cape Town on January 4 and Johannesburg on January 9. The tour, unveiled earlier in the week, also covers dates across Europe and North America.

Many Nigerians were outraged that the singer planned to perform in their country while South African xenophobic gangs continue to attack and kill Nigerian immigrants and other foreign nationals in South Africa. Critics argued that Tyla's silence on the violence made her Lagos visit deeply insensitive.

Reactions to Sani's post

Sani's appeal drew significant pushback from Nigerians online.

@sylverinaa argued that the protest was not personal:

"It's not about her. When America sanctions Nigeria for one thing or the other, is that they hate Nigerians? No. These measures are to force the SA government to do the right thing."

@Nwoko_ugochukwu challenged Sani directly:

"And you can also not remember any statement where she condemned the xenophobic actions of her brothers and sisters. You better sit this one out, make we for no insult you."

@smilingsilvie said the singer's silence was the core issue:

"Sir, just because they don't hold you people accountable doesn't mean people shouldn't be held accountable. They are killing Nigerians in her country; she could have at least tweeted on X or something; she was mute now; all of a sudden she wants to come to Nigeria to spit on our face."

@JNwabuez went further, insisting the timing was wrong regardless of Tyla's personal views:

"Their people did not defend foreigners or make any statement to calm the situation, but here you all are struggling to be 'Mr Nice Guy '; she mustn't perform, not at this time."

Sowore defends Tyla amid Lagos concert backlash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore opposed calls to boycott South African singer Tyla's Lagos concert, arguing she should not be blamed for xenophobic attacks carried out in South Africa.

The activist said entertainers should only face criticism if they support or encourage such violence, insisting responsibility lies with political leaders rather than individual artists.

Source: Legit.ng