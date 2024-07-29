The Maltese government has released the list of 20 in-demand job vacancies

Reports say the government reported labour shortages in engineering and construction, child care, and other sectors

The country is currently battling labour shortages due to low population and has disclosed countries eligible to apply for visas

A report by EURES says Malta faces labour shortages in 20 occupations, highlighting the country’s need for foreign workers.

The affected sectors include manufacturing, construction, healthcare, food service, and hospitality.

Malta’s population requires a foreign workforce

Others are business administration and transportation.

According to a 2022 estimate, Malta has a population of 542,051 and consequently relies on foreign workers to fill job positions across different fields.

The implication is that foreign workers looking to live and work in the country have a higher chance of landing employment if they qualify to fill any openings.

Reports say the country has not reported any surplus occupations.

Government moves to woo foreign workers

The Maltese government is seeking to attract foreigners in highly skilled areas.

A Maltese agency, Identia, launched the Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) to combat labour shortages in the country.

The scheme provides an alternative for highly skilled third-party nationals who need the requisite Key Employee Initiative but have relevant academic or technical skills for their job in the country.

The Malta Employer Association (MEA) considers foreign workers essential in Malta’s logistics sector.

Visa eligibility

According to the report, EU/EEA/Swiss citizens do not require visas to live and work in Malta. However, they must register with the Department for Citizenship and Expatriate Affairs within two weeks of arrival.

Meanwhile, non-EU/EEA/Swiss citizens are required to have valid visas to work in Malta.

The Maltese authorities provide three work permits: the single license, key employment initiative, and EU Blue Card.

The existing vacancies

Messengers, package deliverers and luggage porters

Manufacturing labourers not elsewhere classified

Building construction labourers

Cleaners and helpers in offices, hotels and other establishments

Car, taxi and van drivers

Security guards

Health care assistants

Child care workers

Shop sales assistants

Bartenders

Waiters

Accounting and bookkeeping clerks

Contact centre information clerks

Bookmakers, croupiers and related gaming workers

General office clerks

Chefs

Administrative and executive secretaries

Office supervisors

Business services and administration managers not elsewhere classified

Managing directors and chief executives

