DJ Chicken was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre after meeting his ₦1 million bail conditions set by a Lagos Magistrate Court

His lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, confirmed the release on Instagram, while activist Omoyele Sowore also announced the news on X

The content creator went live shortly after his release, opening up about what life inside Kirikiri was truly like

Nigerian content creator DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, is a free man again after spending several days at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

His release was confirmed on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, after he successfully met the bail conditions imposed by a Magistrate Court sitting in the Ogba area of the state.

Content creator DJ Chicken recounts his time in KiriKiri Prison after regaining his freedom. Photo: djchicken

Source: Instagram

His lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, broke the news via an Instagram Story with a short but telling message:

"All glory to God. DJ Chicken."

Human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore also shared the update on his X page, writing:

"DJ Chicken (real name Ademola Abiodun) is free and reunited with his family, friends, and loved ones. No one should suffer oppression while the rest of us watch in silence, especially at the hands of powerful and corrupt forces. An injury to one is an injury to all. We will continue to stand up for the weak and fight against injustice wherever it occurs."

See Omoyele Sowore's post announcing DJ Chickens' release below:

DJ Chicken opens up on life inside Kirikiri

Shortly after his release, the content creator went live on Instagram from inside a vehicle, with his lawyer seated beside him.

The livestream, which has since circulated widely across social media, showed a smiling DJ Chicken speaking directly to his followers about his ordeal.

The TikTok star did not hold back when describing what the experience was like:

"Freedom at last. I'm back. Me Seyi Tinubu's child. God bless our government. God bless Seyi Tinubu. Thanks to all my fans for your love and support. KiriKiri is not a good place to be. If you are taking Garri peacefully in your house, you don't know what God has done for you. Whenever they bring prison food to me I always cry because that place is like hell. To my fans, I'm back."

DJ Chicken returns to social media and reflects on his experience after leaving KiriKiri Prison. Photo: djchicken

Source: Instagram

What led to DJ Chicken's arrest

The content creator was arraigned before the Ogba Magistrate Court on a three-count charge involving alleged violations of the Cybercrimes Act, breach of peace, and making threats to kill.

The charges stemmed from a viral video in which DJ Chicken claimed that President Bola Tinubu would not win re-election in 2027, and if he should win, he would kill the President's son, Seyi Tinubu.

He later walked back the statement, insisting it was a joke meant to generate attention and boost his online following, but the apology did not prevent his arrest or prosecution.

After pleading not guilty to all three counts, the court granted him ₦1 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

One surety was required to be a civil servant, while the other had to be a community leader with landed property in Lagos.

Both were directed to provide three years of tax clearance, utility bills, National Identification Number details and LASRRA registration, with one also required to be a blood relative of the defendant.

The case has been adjourned to 3 August 2026, when proceedings are expected to continue.

Watch the video of DJ Chicken recounting his prison experience below:

DJ Chicken’s sister appeals for his release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken’s elder sister made an emotional plea in a video, asking fans and associates to help secure his release from Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

She directed her appeal to content creator Tunde Perry and the wider fanbase, stressing that they are orphans with no parental support.

Tearfully, she begged for forgiveness on his behalf, urging supporters not to let him go to jail.

Source: Legit.ng