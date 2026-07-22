The United States Army has published its official enlistment process, breaking it down into five clear steps for prospective recruits

The guide covers everything from an initial recruiter consultation to signing a contract and preparing for Basic Training, and these apply in 2026

Recruits can choose from over 200 job roles available in the US Army, with entrance test scores playing a key role in placement

The United States Army has released an official five-step guide detailing how civilians can enlist as soldiers, outlining each stage of the process from first contact with a recruiter through to the start of Basic Training.

The guide, published on the Army's official recruitment website, targets individuals considering a military career and is aimed at helping them understand what to expect before committing to service.

US Army highlights its five-step enlistment process for prospective recruits. Stock image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

According to the Army, enlisted soldiers are responsible for carrying out plans and contributing to the success of military missions, and the enlistment process is designed to prepare recruits mentally, physically, and professionally for that role.

Step 1: Speak with a recruiter

The first step involves contacting an Army recruiter, who can explain the different opportunities available and help prospective soldiers make an informed decision about joining.

Step 2: Take the ASVAB entrance test

Candidates must sit the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), an entrance examination that assesses a recruit's strengths and helps match them to suitable Army roles.

Step 3: Complete a physical exam

Recruiters arrange an appointment at the nearest Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), where candidates undergo a physical evaluation to confirm they meet the health standards required for service.

Step 4: Find a career field

The Army offers more than 200 job roles for enlisted soldiers. A candidate's ASVAB score is a major factor in determining which positions they qualify for, allowing recruits to choose a field aligned with their skills and goals.

Step 5: Sign contract, then Basic Training

Once a recruit selects a role and agrees to terms of service, they sign an enlistment contract and take the Oath of Enlistment.

They are then directed to Basic Training, where new soldiers are introduced to Army values, traditions, and discipline.

The full breakdown of the enlistment process is available on the Army's official how-to-join page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US government had revealed the official age limits for those seeking to join the Army, Navy, Marines and other military branches.

US Army releases enlistment eligibility criteria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US Army had announced who could apply for enlistment and shared the eligibility criteria.

The details are available on the Army's official enlistment page, which outlines what each category of applicant must satisfy before they can begin the process of joining.

Enlisted Soldiers carry out day-to-day operations and support the success of their unit's mission.

Source: Legit.ng