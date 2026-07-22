Nollywood actor and filmmaker Uzee Usman has identified inadequate funding as the major challenge holding back Kannywood

The filmmaker claimed that wealthy northerners and politicians have not invested enough in the Hausa-language film industry

Despite the challenges, Usman’s own career reflects the potential of Kannywood, with several award-winning productions to his name

Nollywood and Kannywood filmmaker Uzee Usman has opened up on what he believes is preventing Nigeria’s Hausa-language film industry from reaching its full potential.

Speaking on The Morayo Show, Usman identified insufficient sponsorship and investment as the biggest challenge facing Kannywood.

According to the actor, the industry has existed for years and has no shortage of compelling stories, but its growth has been slowed by inadequate financial backing.

Uzee Usman identifies inadequate funding as the major challenge holding back Kannywood. Photo: Uzee Usman.

Source: Instagram

“Despite being around for a while and having good stories, I think the major issue affecting Kannywood is the lack of sponsorship and investment,” he said.

‘They don’t invest like people in the South’

Usman argued that wealthy northerners and politicians have not supported the entertainment industry as much as their counterparts in the South.

He said this has created a major funding gap that continues to affect the production and expansion of Kannywood.

“Many northerners who are millionaires and politicians don’t really believe in or invest in the entertainment industry the way people in the South do,” he added.

Usman, who was born in Kaduna and hails from Kwara State, began his career as a makeup artist in 2003 before venturing into filmmaking.

He has produced award-winning projects including Oga Abuja and Maja, while also working on films such as Voiceless, Mustapha, Anikulapo and A Tribe Called Judah.

Watch the interview with Uzee Usman here:

Uzee Usman advises youths to learn skills

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uzee had dropped words of advice for graduates and youths in the country.

According to the movie star, there are lots of people in the queue for government jobs, so graduates should learn skills that will put food on their tables.

Usman listed skills like tailoring, carpentry, and blogging as alternative sources of livelihood for thousands of graduates in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng