The US government has updated its official guidance on physical and medical requirements for military enlistment on July 15, 2026

Every recruit must pass a medical exam to confirm they are fit enough to serve before they can join any branch of the military

Physical fitness test requirements differ across branches, and the US government is directing applicants to speak with a recruiter for specifics

The United States government has published updated guidance on the physical and medical standards that anyone seeking to enlist in the military must meet, with the information last revised on July 15, 2026.

According to the official guidance, a medical examination forms a compulsory part of the enlistment process across all branches of the US military.

The US government shares the health and physical requirements for aspiring recruits. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Inti St Clair, Catherine Ledner

Source: Getty Images

The exam is designed to determine whether a prospective recruit is in good enough health to carry out the duties of military service.

US military: Medical exam requirements

Beyond the health assessment, every recruit must also complete a physical fitness test before their enlistment can be finalised. The fitness test is a standard requirement regardless of which branch an applicant is seeking to join.

However, the specific physical standards vary from one branch to another. The US government advises anyone interested in enlisting to contact a recruiter directly to get accurate, branch-specific information on what their fitness test will involve.

US military: How to find out more

Prospective recruits can find the full details on the official US government military requirements page, which outlines all enlistment conditions, including the physical and medical components.

The guidance applies to all branches of the US military, which include the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard. Each branch administers its own fitness assessment, meaning the standards an Army recruit faces will differ from those set by the Navy or the Marines.

The US government's update comes as interest in military service remains a significant consideration for many young Americans, and the official guidance aims to ensure that applicants are fully informed of what the enlistment process demands before they begin.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US Army had unveiled its five-step enlistment process for aspiring recruits.

Age limit for joining US military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US government had published the official age limits for its military branches.

The information was last updated on July 15, 2026, on the official US government website, which serves as the authoritative source for prospective recruits seeking to understand their eligibility before speaking with a recruiter.

The age windows vary considerably from one branch to another.

Source: Legit.ng