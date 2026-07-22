Senator Shehu Sani publicly backed former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose after his appointment to a federal agency drew scrutiny over past statements

Sani described Fayose as a grassroots politician well-suited to lead an agency that serves rural Nigerians

The defence sparked debate online, with Nigerians divided over whether past words should disqualify a public figure from office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani has spoken out in support of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, following criticism that greeted Fayose's appointment to the Rural Electrification Agency.

Sani argued that Fayose's background made him a fitting choice for the role.

Past words vs present roles: Nigerians debate Sani's defence of Fayose. Photo credit: Shehu Sani/Ayodele Fayose

Source: Facebook

The APC chieftain, who represents Kaduna Central, posted the defence on his X account @ShehuSani on Tuesday, July 21, 2026,

The post, which drew nearly 80,000 views, described Fayose as "a grassroots politician and a man of the masses" who had been placed in an agency with direct relevance to ordinary Nigerians in underserved communities.

The criticism directed at Fayose centred on positions he held publicly in the past, which some Nigerians felt contradicted his current political alignment.

Sani dismissed the scrutiny with a pointed analogy, writing:

"Why do you want to judge him by what he said years ago? Let he who has never assured his EX that they will be together forever cast the first stone."

Why Fayose's appointment drew attention

The Rural Electrification Agency oversees efforts to extend power access to communities that remain off the national grid.

Critics questioned whether Fayose, given his outspoken history in opposition politics, was a credible fit for a senior federal appointment under the current administration.

Sani's defence reframed the debate, suggesting that Fayose's record of connecting with ordinary people was precisely the quality needed at an agency meant to serve rural communities.

Reactions to Sani's Post on Fayose's appointment

The post attracted mixed responses. @AdeobaSam7 backed the appointment, writing:

"Fayose has always been PBAT's man since the days of Obasanjo. So there is nothing bad in his decision now."

@SUNNYISIFE pushed back against Sani's reasoning directly:

"If you cannot hold a person by his past statements, how do you believe what he is saying now? On this, you're wrong, Mr Sani."

@kayusnig909 distinguished youthful promises and adult commitments:

"Senator sir, with all due respect, if at his age he can quickly renege on his word.....then he should not be trusted...there is a huge difference between telling ur EX that u will be with her/him forever as Youngman or woman and a full grown adult reneging on his word."

@seanelhadji was more cynical, describing the appointment as a political gesture:

"Fayose's appointment is that proverbial one piece of cookie you give a crying baby, just to keep quiet; it is what you call, 'sa take, make I rest'!"

Not everyone was critical. @oluwajueda48437 sided with Sani's position:

"Past statements don't power generators; capacity does. Ayo Fayose has always been a man of the people. Appointing a hardcore grassroots politician to head the Rural Electrification Agency is a strategic win for the ordinary masses who actually need light."

@ujubest94 raised broader concerns about political timing, suggesting the defence was driven by electoral calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections rather than genuine conviction.

Fayose speaks on taking Tinubu's appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Fayose, in October 2025, publicly turned down an offer from President Bola Tinubu, insisting he had no interest in serving under the APC government.

The former Ekiti governor's recent appointment by Tinubu has raised questions about his earlier pledge to stay out of public office.

Fayose's brother, Isaac, has since criticised the former governor over the appointment by the APC-led federal government.

Source: Legit.ng