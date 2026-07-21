Tonga released its 2026 visa-free entry list, and only one country from the entire African continent made the cut

Citizens of the qualifying African nation can enter Tonga without a visa and stay for up to 30 days

All other African nationals who wish to visit Tonga must apply for a visitor visa, which can be extended beyond the initial period

Tonga has confirmed that Seychelles is the only African country whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into the Pacific island nation in 2026.

Out of more than 50 countries across the African continent, Seychelles stands alone on Tonga's visa-free list, meaning its citizens may enter the country and remain for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa before travelling.

Tonga reveals only African nation on its 2026 visa-free entry list. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/BEN STRANG/Denny Fachrul Rozzy

Source: Getty Images

Seychelles as Africa's only visa-free entry

The distinction places Seychelles in a privileged position relative to every other African nation. Citizens from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt do not qualify under the visa-free arrangement and must follow a separate application process to gain entry.

Tonga has specified that the 30-day limit applies strictly to visa-free visitors from Seychelles. The duration cannot be extended under the visa-free arrangement, meaning travellers must plan their stay within that window.

What other African travellers must do

For citizens of all other African countries not included on the visa-free list, a visitor visa is required before travel to Tonga can proceed. The visitor visa also permits a stay of up to 30 days, but unlike the visa-free arrangement available to Seychellois citizens, it comes with the option to apply for an extension should travellers wish to remain in the country beyond the initial period.

Tonga is a sovereign archipelago nation located in the South Pacific Ocean, comprising more than 170 islands. The country is a popular destination for travellers drawn to its marine life, coral reefs, and cultural heritage.

The visa-free access granted to Seychelles reflects the broader landscape of travel agreements between small island states and African nations, an area that remains limited across much of the continent.

Fiji: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Fiji published its 2026 visa policy, listing the African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of 17 African countries qualify for visa-free entry into Fiji. It also noted that although a visa is not required, some travellers may still need to obtain a permit depending on the purpose of their visit.

Source: Legit.ng