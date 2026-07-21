Tonga Grants Visa-Free Access To Citizens of 1 African Country, Sets 30-Day Stay Limit
- Tonga released its 2026 visa-free entry list, and only one country from the entire African continent made the cut
- Citizens of the qualifying African nation can enter Tonga without a visa and stay for up to 30 days
- All other African nationals who wish to visit Tonga must apply for a visitor visa, which can be extended beyond the initial period
Tonga has confirmed that Seychelles is the only African country whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into the Pacific island nation in 2026.
Out of more than 50 countries across the African continent, Seychelles stands alone on Tonga's visa-free list, meaning its citizens may enter the country and remain for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa before travelling.
Seychelles as Africa's only visa-free entry
The distinction places Seychelles in a privileged position relative to every other African nation. Citizens from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt do not qualify under the visa-free arrangement and must follow a separate application process to gain entry.
Tonga has specified that the 30-day limit applies strictly to visa-free visitors from Seychelles. The duration cannot be extended under the visa-free arrangement, meaning travellers must plan their stay within that window.
What other African travellers must do
For citizens of all other African countries not included on the visa-free list, a visitor visa is required before travel to Tonga can proceed. The visitor visa also permits a stay of up to 30 days, but unlike the visa-free arrangement available to Seychellois citizens, it comes with the option to apply for an extension should travellers wish to remain in the country beyond the initial period.
Tonga is a sovereign archipelago nation located in the South Pacific Ocean, comprising more than 170 islands. The country is a popular destination for travellers drawn to its marine life, coral reefs, and cultural heritage.
The visa-free access granted to Seychelles reflects the broader landscape of travel agreements between small island states and African nations, an area that remains limited across much of the continent.
Fiji: African countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Fiji published its 2026 visa policy, listing the African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.
The report explained that citizens of 17 African countries qualify for visa-free entry into Fiji. It also noted that although a visa is not required, some travellers may still need to obtain a permit depending on the purpose of their visit.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng