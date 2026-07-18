A man based in Sierra Leone, identified as Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, who correctly predicted 35 football matches, has shared his analysis for the France vs England 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place clash

The forecaster posted his pre-match breakdown on Facebook on Saturday, July 18, 2026, ahead of the highly anticipated Mbappe vs Kane showdown

His prediction of the match to be played in Miami on July 18 has reportedly been almost accurate across every stage of the tournament, from the round of 32 all the way to the semi-finals

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a football analyst who built a remarkable prediction record across the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has shared his verdict on the third-place playoff between France and England.

Writing on Facebook on Saturday, 18 July 2026, Gbandeh laid out his pre-match analysis ahead of one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament's final weekend, a contest featuring Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, both chasing bronze.

A predictor has given his prediction for the third-place match between France and England. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Facebook

France vs England: Man's prediction

In his Facebook analysis of the third-place fixture, Gbandeh described the game as an end-to-end affair with both sides capable of hurting each other in attack.

He predicted both teams would find the net and that the match would produce more than two goals in total. He also named which side he believed would come out on top, along with the exact scoreline.

See Gbandeh's full pre-match post and prediction on Facebook:

Reactions trail France vs England prediction

The post drew immediate responses from followers, with opinions split on whether his streak would continue.

@Anthony Kamzati said:

"He is assured that France definitely is going outplay their counterpart England this tonight.... let's wait and see... his predictions have been so perfect throughout this world cup matches starting from round of 32 ,16 ,8, 4 and now he's predicted the outcome of tonight's game where MBAPPE and KANE are competing for the third place in this tournament..."

@Achonu Ugochi Queen said:

"Oga go and eat, I disagree with you on this, England will never win France."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a supercomputer had predicted the outcome of the France versus England FIFA World Cup match.

France vs England: Cat predicts winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mysterious cat had predicted the result of the third-place match between France and England.

The third-place meeting will therefore be a battle between the two sides who came closest to reaching the showpiece match but were unable to close the deal against the finalists.

Nimbus Pronos, a cat that has drawn widespread attention for its match predictions, has tipped France to finish third, sending England home empty-handed.

Source: Legit.ng