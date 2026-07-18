A woman has narrated how a seemingly minor disagreement over okra soup took an unexpected turn after she allegedly uncovered her husband's secret visits to her friend.

She said the discovery left her feeling deeply betrayed and has sparked reactions on social media.

More details shortly...

Woman Discovers Her Husband's Secret after Noticing Okra Soup Stains on His Singlet, Cries out

Source: Getty Images

Read the woman's story in the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng