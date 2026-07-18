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Woman Discovers Her Husband's Secret after Noticing Okra Soup Stains on His Singlet, Cries out
Family and Relationships

Woman Discovers Her Husband's Secret after Noticing Okra Soup Stains on His Singlet, Cries out

by  Victor Duru
1 min read

A woman has narrated how a seemingly minor disagreement over okra soup took an unexpected turn after she allegedly uncovered her husband's secret visits to her friend.

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She said the discovery left her feeling deeply betrayed and has sparked reactions on social media.

More details shortly...

swertyu
Woman Discovers Her Husband's Secret after Noticing Okra Soup Stains on His Singlet, Cries out
Source: Getty Images

Read the woman's story in the tweet below:

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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