An African country has stood out as a highly welcoming nation, allowing citizens of all countries to obtain a visa upon arrival without prior application

Under the country's immigration guidelines, members of the African Union, Commonwealth, and La Francophonie are waived all visa fees

This policy means Nigerian passport holders can travel to Rwanda and receive a free visitor visa at the border

An African nation has gotten the attention of many because of its remarkable standard for global openness and allowing nations to get visas upon arrival.

The Republic of Rwanda, through the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration, allows citizens of all countries across the globe to receive a visa upon arrival.

Rwanda allows citizens of all nations to get a visa on arrival. Photo credit: Paul Kagame

Source: UGC

This policy, which has been in place since January 1, 2018, makes Rwanda one of the most accessible travel destinations in the world, particularly for African tourists and business travellers.

Rwanda visa-on-arrival policy

Nigeria is a member of both the African Union (AU) and the Commonwealth. Because of these long-standing international partnerships, Nigerian citizens can enjoy visa-free entry into Rwanda under highly favourable terms.

According to the official guidelines from the Rwandan migration authority:

"Citizens of countries members to the following international organizations; African Union, Commonwealth and La Francophonie get visa upon arrival and are waived visa fees for a visit of 30 days."

This means that upon landing at Kigali International Airport or any other land border, Nigerian passport holders will be issued a 30-day visitor visa free of charge, without the need for prior application.

Rwanda visa-on-arrival policy for all nations

Rwanda's visa regime accommodates different regions and international alliances with varied stay durations:

East African Community (EAC) Member States: Citizens of EAC member countries are issued a free entry pass/visa valid for six months upon arrival.

90-Day Free Visa List: Citizens of select countries, including Angola, Benin, Ghana, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, and Qatar, are granted a 90-day visa free of charge upon arrival.

Other Countries: Citizens of all other countries not exempted from visa fees can still obtain a visa upon arrival. However, they will be charged a fee.

Even though a prior application is not required, travellers heading to Rwanda are expected to present:

An international passport with at least six months of validity.

A return or onward ticket.

Proof of accommodation or an invitation letter.

Yellow Fever vaccination certificate (depending on the country of departure).

African countries on Uganda's visa-free list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Uganda's Ministry of Internal Affairs published the full list of visa-exempt countries whose nationals can travel to Uganda without a visa in 2026.

The list confirmed that 21 African nations were among the countries covered under Uganda's visa abolition agreements.

Source: Legit.ng