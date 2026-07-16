An X user went viral after breaking down how Lionel Messi deliberately held the ball to pull England defenders before releasing the pass

The post focused on Messi's first goal involvement, arguing that his decision to delay the pass to Enzo was a calculated move

Football fans flooded the replies with their own analysis, with some agreeing and others pushing back on just how exceptional the play truly was

A football fan on X has set social media ablaze with a detailed breakdown of how Lionel Messi engineered a goal.

He claimed that Messi deliberately drew England's defenders to his side before releasing the pass that led to the first strike.

Man praises Messi after Argentina versus England match. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

The user, @OtitoNosike, posted his observation after watching footage of the match, writing:

"Messi is a dangerous player. If you watch that first goal again, you'll notice he deliberately delayed the pass to Enzo until he had drawn every England player to himself. Only then did he release it. My God. It really is true that no one sees the game like he does."

Man speaks about Lionel Messi

The post argued that what looked like a routine assist was actually a masterclass in spatial intelligence.

By holding onto the ball fractionally longer than expected, the man said Messi forced multiple England defenders to commit to him, creating the pocket of space that Enzo Fernández needed to receive the ball and finish.

The observation struck a nerve with football fans who have long debated whether Messi's brilliance lies in his feet or in his mind.

Reactions trail man's post about Messi

The replies were packed with Nigerians who had their own layers of analysis to add to @OtitoNosike's original point.

Giri said:

"You saw him lock tf in after england scored. They literally switched gears after that.'

Gaiz said:

"Enzo had been trying that shot since the game started, Messi knew he needed more attempt and one would be buried in the net. Secondly it was becoming predictable for Messi to cut to the left per his dominant foot, na once he start to cross with right. Insane!!!"

Hermanses added:

"If you are not able to read the defensive positions correctly, hence delay and pass at the right time, you should not be playing at this level. This is usual pro level stuff. Not some genius-like move and I am not diminishing Messi abilities here."

See the post below:

Nigerian man drags Messi's fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian fan used Yakubu’s 2010 World Cup miss to defend Ronaldo’s tap-in goals against Messi’s supporters.

Ronaldo scored a crucial equaliser against Spain in the Nations League final before Portugal won on penalties.

Source: Legit.ng