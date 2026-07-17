Umaru Ezekiel Esude, a Nigerian agro consultant, turned down a farm manager role at a foreign-owned wheat farm in Jigawa State offering N1 million monthly

The offer included an official Toyota Hilux, two personal security personnel, free medical care, and on-farm accommodation

In a Facebook post, the farmer opened up to netizens about why he turned down the job opportunity, which is people's dream job

Umaru Ezekiel Esude, a Nigerian agro consultant who identifies himself as a celebrity farmer, turned down a farm manager position paying one million naira per month after reading the fine print on the employment contract.

Esude shared the story on Facebook on July 14, 2026, explaining that the offer arrived by email while he was already preparing his own farmland for the planting season.

A Nigerian man reveals that he rejected a job offering N1 million monthly salary. Photo Credit: Umaru Ezekiel Esude

Source: Facebook

He had applied for the role months earlier at a foreign-owned commercial wheat farm in Jigawa State and had long given up on hearing back.

What the job was offering

The package was hard to dismiss at face value. Beyond the ₦1,000,000 monthly salary, Esude would receive an official Toyota Hilux vehicle, two personal security personnel, free medical care covering up to three children, and accommodation within the farm premises.

But once Esude moved past the benefits and into the conditions of employment, his enthusiasm cooled. The contract required the farm manager to be legally married and a practising Muslim, to possess at least basic Hausa communication skills, and to remain on the farm throughout the production season without leaving unless an emergency arose or written approval had been granted in advance. Breaches of company policy could lead to termination.

In his Facebook post, Esude wrote that a contract should protect both parties equally, not leave one person at the mercy of the other.

In his view, the restrictions on movement and personal freedom crossed that line. He also noted, with a touch of humour, that as a non-Muslim from a southern background, relocating to Jigawa State under those terms was never a realistic option for him personally.

His broader advice to followers was straightforward: read every clause before signing anything, regardless of how impressive the headline figures look.

"Never let desperation make you sign what you have not carefully read," he wrote.

See Esude's original Facebook post that sparked the conversation:

Nigerians react to rejected job offer

The post drew a wide range of responses, with some agreeing with his decision and others questioning the conditions outright.

@Solomon Enemayi Salifu said:

"Well said. Read before you sign money isn't everything."

@Sulaiman Samaila Danjauro said:

"Is religion a barrier for someone to get appointment in Nigeria?"

@Ifeyinwa Juliana said:

"How Ezekiel wan take to be practicing Moslem? Abi eye dey pain dem ney?"

@Ibrahim Sukai said:

"Them never start look for farm manager... Rabish."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a company had cancelled a Nigerian man's employment after the general manager saw his name.

Man quits lucrative job after one week

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had explained why he quit a lucrative job after just one week.

He noted that before that, he had been working as a lecturer before stepping away from the job to pursue a new opportunity.

According to him, he attended interviews for multiple positions, though one role was not suitable for his background despite his interest at the time.

Source: Legit.ng