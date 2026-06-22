A Nigerian man who resigned from a well-paying job has gone viral on social media after sharing his experience

In a now-viral post shared via his official account, he shared what he encountered that made him quit the job

Social media users who came across the post had mixed reactions to the man's decision and shared their opinions in the comments

A Nigerian man attracted attention online after he recounted the reasons behind his decision to leave a highly paid position shortly after starting it.

The video circulated on the social media platform, TikTok, and sparked mixed responses from members of the public who commented on the matter.

Man leaves lucrative marketing role over long distance. Photo credit: @faruqtheservant/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man leaves N400k job, shares experience

The man, known on TikTok as @faruqtheservant, explained that he had resigned from a monthly salaried role after a very brief period of employment.

He noted that prior to that, he had been working as a lecturer before stepping away from the job to pursue a new opportunity.

According to him, he attended interviews for multiple positions, though one role was not suitable for his background despite his interest at the time.

During the process, he was offered an alternative position as an assistant marketing manager, which aligned more closely with his previous experience, and he accepted it after delivering a presentation to company staff.

He recalled difficulties that began on his first day at the workplace, which was located in an area of Lagos near a well known landmark.

He admitted misjudging the road time between his residence and the office.

Attempts to arrive early using different modes of transport proved problematic, and he arrived late on several occasions.

He stated that delays were compounded by getting lost initially and by poor weather conditions that disrupted public transport.

He also mentioned the financial strain of choosing faster travel options in order to reach work on time.

The man added that the lengthy journey to and from the office consumed several hours each day, which made early rising exhausting even when he managed to leave home at an early hour.

He proposed a hybrid working arrangement to management, arguing that he could perform effectively under such a structure.

That request was declined. He was informed that a decision about his continued employment needed to be made within a set timeframe because his arrival times did not meet expectations.

A senior staff member related her own experience of commuting at dawn, but he felt such a routine was not sustainable for him.

Man speaks after quitting his job. Photo credit: @faruqtheservant/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the end he decided to leave the N400k job, a choice he found difficult because he had hoped to save towards rent.

He clarified that he had not formally signed his employment documentation before resigning.

He concluded by reflecting that while he did not intend to seek sympathy, he shared the story to illustrate that accepting a desired role sometimes came with conditions that could become harmful.

Speaking further, he emphasised the importance of recognising which opportunities to relinquish and which to retain.

Part of his post read:

"I want to show someone out there that sometimes you’ll get what you want, with conditions. Hurting yourself in the process of trying to manage the conditions can lead to losing yourself, so it’s fine to let it go. Now, this doesn’t mean let go of every opportunity. Discern what to let go of and what to keep lol."

Reactions as man quits well paying job

Nigerians on TikTok had different things to say in the comments section.

@Charis Adu said:

"It's sad, ironic and funny how our resilience as Nigerians can be a bane to us. We get so used to unfavourable conditions that it becomes the norm to us, such that when someone tries to refuse such conditions, people try to shut them down by calling them lazy, or say they're doing too much. It's the same reason why we continue and will continue to adapt to bad governance. Imagine working for 8 hours and spending 6 hours in transit. You have just 10 hours left to cramp in sleep and the rest of your life. That's not life."

@He/Him said:

"I work in Ikoyi, I wake up everyday at 4am and get home at 8pm, and I work a physically demanding job (HVAC) not even a corporate job and I am severely undervalued and underpaid, i currently do not like my self but I’m trying to push through until next year to get enough savings to quit."

@Sammy commented:

"Rule number one in Lagos, if your job resumes by 8,you will suffer. Negotiate for 9. Also if you're working on the island and living on the mainland, you will also suffer. Let God help you guys."

@blessed_accessories added:

"Na Ikorodu u Dey stay? Perhaps, you are just starting, so proposing for hybrid wasn’t a good idea. And you could have still had the job, look for a weekly/monthly apartment near your office and go home on weekends. You can only propose hybrid after 3-6 months on working there. Some of this companies are not ready to bend their rules to accommodate anybody."

Watch the video below:

Company cancels man's employment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man shared his job experience online with a company that rejected him due to his real name.

He explained that he had already received an employment letter and was scheduled to resume when he got a call.

Source: Legit.ng