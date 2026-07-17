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Ghanaian Content Creator Sentenced to 1 year in Prison Over False Posts About President Mahama
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Ghanaian Content Creator Sentenced to 1 year in Prison Over False Posts About President Mahama

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • Camilla Alhassan, a 43-year-old Ghanaian TikToker with over 70,000 followers, pleaded guilty to offensive conduct and publication of false news
  • Alhassan had alleged without evidence that President John Mahama sacrificed 32 cows in a ritual to win the 2024 general election
  • The judge rejected a plea for leniency, ruling that a custodial sentence was necessary to deter the spread of falsehood on social media

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A Ghanaian court has sentenced a TikToker to 12 months in prison after she admitted to making false and defamatory claims about President John Mahama, in a case that has reignited debate about misinformation, social media regulation, and freedom of expression in the country.

Camilla Alhassan, 43, pleaded guilty to charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news. Over a series of videos posted last month and earlier this month, she alleged, without any supporting evidence, that Mahama had sacrificed 32 cows in a ritual to secure his victory in Ghana's 2024 general election.

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Camilla Alhassan, a Ghanaian TikToker, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for making false claims about President John Mahama.
A Ghanaian TikToker has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for making defamatory claims about President John Mahama. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz
Source: UGC

She further alleged that a government scheme to distribute sanitary pads to recent flood victims was intended to cover up what she claimed he had done.

Prosecutors told the court that Alhassan's videos, which spread widely online, were false and defamatory, and that her platform of more than 70,000 TikTok followers amplified their reach.

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She was arrested earlier this month following the circulation of the posts, BBC reported.

The presiding judge rejected a plea for a reduced sentence, stating that a prison term was warranted to discourage the growing prevalence of falsehoods on social media platforms.

The ruling drew attention to a broader tension in Ghana between the constitutional right to free expression and the criminal consequences of posting misleading content online.

Ghana's crackdown on social media falsehoods

This is not the first instance of a content creator being imprisoned in Ghana for online conduct. In September last year, TikToker David Kwodwo Prah Afful, widely known as Kwame Nkrumah II, received a seven-month sentence after being convicted of making a death threat and producing offensive content likely to cause a breach of the peace, Leadership reported.

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He had published a video threatening to kill Mahama and members of parliament.

President Mahama has been vocal about his administration's intent to address the problem.

At a press conference, he stated:

"I'm sending a signal to Ghanaians that if you peddle falsehood, hate speech and make utterances to cause fear and panic, we will find you."

His government has directed authorities to identify and arrest individuals spreading misinformation and disinformation online.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George announced last year that legislation was being developed to establish a legal framework for enforcement, while also seeking to protect free speech.

Rights groups have warned that such measures risk curtailing the freedoms that underpin Ghana's reputation as one of West Africa's most open democracies, even as concerns over online misinformation continue to mount.

Tinubu warns content creators

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu issued a strong appeal to Nigerian digital content creators, influencers, and young innovators, urging them to act with integrity, responsibility, and patriotism in shaping the country’s future.

The president made the remarks on Friday, August 1, while addressing participants at the Digital Media Summit in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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