India Names South Africa, Ghana, 33 Other African Countries Eligible For e-Visa in 2026
- India has announced the list of popular African countries eligible for its e-Visa in the year 2026
- India's e-Visa is, however, available to only a limited number of African countries, as some are not eligible
- Details about the e-Visa, as well as the names of other eligible countries outside Africa, are available on the website
India eVisa has given citizens of a total of 35 African countries the opportunity to travel to India more easily by allowing them to complete their visa application process online.
With the India eVisa, applicants do not need to visit the Indian Embassy in their respective countries to apply for a visa and wait for approval. The application can be completed online, and once approved, the applicant can travel to India.
India releases official e-Visa list
On the official website of the Indian government, a total of 173 countries from different continents are eligible for the eVisa.
However, 35 of the countries on the list are in Africa, meaning that citizens of these countries can apply for an electronic visa (eVisa) online before travelling to India.
India eVisa: Names of eligible African countries
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burundi
- Cameroon Union Republic
- Cape Verde
- Comoros
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Eswatini
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger Republic
- Rwanda
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- South Africa
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Zambia
It is important to note that some African countries are not on the list. To access the full list of all countries eligible for the India eVisa, follow this link.
India: Countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that India confirmed only Bhutan and Nepal enjoy full visa-free entry into the country in 2026.
The report explained that citizens of both countries can enter, live, and work in India without any limit on the duration of their stay, while Japan remains the only country whose citizens are eligible for India's visa-on-arrival scheme.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng