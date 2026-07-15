India has announced the list of popular African countries eligible for its e-Visa in the year 2026

India's e-Visa is, however, available to only a limited number of African countries, as some are not eligible

Details about the e-Visa, as well as the names of other eligible countries outside Africa, are available on the website

India eVisa has given citizens of a total of 35 African countries the opportunity to travel to India more easily by allowing them to complete their visa application process online.

With the India eVisa, applicants do not need to visit the Indian Embassy in their respective countries to apply for a visa and wait for approval. The application can be completed online, and once approved, the applicant can travel to India.

India publishes e-Visa update, names eligible countries in Africa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Josh Chadwick /ARIF ALI /peng song

Source: Getty Images

India releases official e-Visa list

On the official website of the Indian government, a total of 173 countries from different continents are eligible for the eVisa.

However, 35 of the countries on the list are in Africa, meaning that citizens of these countries can apply for an electronic visa (eVisa) online before travelling to India.

India eVisa: Names of eligible African countries

Angola Benin Botswana Burundi Cameroon Union Republic Cape Verde Comoros Côte d'Ivoire Djibouti Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Kenya Lesotho Liberia Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Niger Republic Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone South Africa Tanzania Togo Zambia

It is important to note that some African countries are not on the list. To access the full list of all countries eligible for the India eVisa, follow this link.

India: Countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that India confirmed only Bhutan and Nepal enjoy full visa-free entry into the country in 2026.

The report explained that citizens of both countries can enter, live, and work in India without any limit on the duration of their stay, while Japan remains the only country whose citizens are eligible for India's visa-on-arrival scheme.

Source: Legit.ng