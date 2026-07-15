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India Names South Africa, Ghana, 33 Other African Countries Eligible For e-Visa in 2026
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India Names South Africa, Ghana, 33 Other African Countries Eligible For e-Visa in 2026

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • India has announced the list of popular African countries eligible for its e-Visa in the year 2026
  • India's e-Visa is, however, available to only a limited number of African countries, as some are not eligible
  • Details about the e-Visa, as well as the names of other eligible countries outside Africa, are available on the website

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India eVisa has given citizens of a total of 35 African countries the opportunity to travel to India more easily by allowing them to complete their visa application process online.

With the India eVisa, applicants do not need to visit the Indian Embassy in their respective countries to apply for a visa and wait for approval. The application can be completed online, and once approved, the applicant can travel to India.

India reveals African countries whose citizens qualify for e-Visa
India publishes e-Visa update, names eligible countries in Africa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Josh Chadwick /ARIF ALI /peng song
Source: Getty Images

India releases official e-Visa list

On the official website of the Indian government, a total of 173 countries from different continents are eligible for the eVisa.

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However, 35 of the countries on the list are in Africa, meaning that citizens of these countries can apply for an electronic visa (eVisa) online before travelling to India.

India eVisa: Names of eligible African countries

  1. Angola
  2. Benin
  3. Botswana
  4. Burundi
  5. Cameroon Union Republic
  6. Cape Verde
  7. Comoros
  8. Côte d'Ivoire
  9. Djibouti
  10. Equatorial Guinea
  11. Eritrea
  12. Eswatini
  13. Gabon
  14. Gambia
  15. Ghana
  16. Guinea
  17. Kenya
  18. Lesotho
  19. Liberia
  20. Madagascar
  21. Malawi
  22. Mali
  23. Mauritania
  24. Mauritius
  25. Mozambique
  26. Namibia
  27. Niger Republic
  28. Rwanda
  29. Senegal
  30. Seychelles
  31. Sierra Leone
  32. South Africa
  33. Tanzania
  34. Togo
  35. Zambia

It is important to note that some African countries are not on the list. To access the full list of all countries eligible for the India eVisa, follow this link.

India: Countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that India confirmed only Bhutan and Nepal enjoy full visa-free entry into the country in 2026.

The report explained that citizens of both countries can enter, live, and work in India without any limit on the duration of their stay, while Japan remains the only country whose citizens are eligible for India's visa-on-arrival scheme.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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