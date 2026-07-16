An activist, Israel Joe, has released WhatsApp conversations between Favour Agbro and Odogwu Asaba, showing the 20-year-old begging him for money to treat herself after the alleged sexual assault

The alleged chats showed Odogwu Asaba threatening and intimidating Favour, boasting that she should involve her parents or the police rather than addressing her pleas

Delta State Police arrested the Asaba-based content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, known as Odogwu Asaba, over allegations linked to Favour's death

Activist Israel Joe has released WhatsApp conversations between 20-year-old Favour Agbro and Asaba-based content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly known as "Odogwu Asaba", showing the young woman pleading for financial help to pay for medical treatment in the days before her death.

The screenshots, shared on Facebook on Thursday, 16 July 2026, form part of a growing body of evidence surrounding the case, which has already led to Odogwu Asaba's arrest by the Delta State Police Command.

The emerging chats allegedly show Favour's conversation with Odogwu Asaba. Photo Credit: Israel Joe

Source: Facebook

Odogwu Asaba: What the WhatsApp chat revealed

According to Joe, the conversations show Favour reaching out repeatedly to Ogbonna, asking him to help cover the cost of treating injuries she sustained after he allegedly forced himself on her and took her innocence.

She reportedly made clear before visiting him that she had no intention of travelling to Abuja and had vowed to remain celibate until marriage. Joe stated that Ogbonna diverted her plans and had her come to Asaba instead.

Rather than responding with concern, the chats allegedly show Odogwu Asaba dismissing her pleas and daring her to involve her parents or walk into a police station.

Joe described those words as deeply wounding to a young woman who came from a poor family and was quietly hoping he would take responsibility. After several days, Odogwu reportedly sent her N10,000 before switching to threats and intimidation, a pattern Joe says contributed directly to Favour's deteriorating mental state and ultimately her death.

Joe stated that he holds more screenshots in reserve and intends to submit the bulk of the evidence to the court rather than continue releasing them publicly.

He directly addressed critics on Facebook who had been questioning Favour's conduct, urging them to examine the chats and stop placing blame on the victim.

Odogwu Asaba: Reactions trail the released chats

The post drew sharp reactions from Nigerians who had followed the case closely.

@Umukoro Uzuazomaro said:

"There don call Police now e dey beg."

@Ogochukwu Hope Gold said:

"And yet he dey make mouth for the chat say make she call police...."

@Isheda Williams said:

"Bro's them fit allow me make i see the basta'rd face to face i like tear am big slap , make them give me just 30 minutes i like boot the bast'ard."

@Lydia Ehitare said:

"Hmmmm it's so unfortunate."

@Oyovwi Ejiro Racheal said:

"Congratulations to him heartless Ewu."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had leaked her private conversations with Odogwu Asaba as she narrated how she escaped becoming his victim.

Moment Odogwu Asaba begged Favour's family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the moment Odogwu Asaba knelt and begged the family of the deceased, Favour.

In the clip, Odogwu Asaba addressed Favour's relatives directly, including her visibly distressed twin sister, as he asked for their forgiveness.

Legit.ng had reported that the Delta State Police Command confirmed the suspect's arrest in a statement released on Wednesday, July 15.

Source: Legit.ng