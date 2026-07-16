Davido opened up in a candid car interview about how deeply he relies on his wife, Chioma, in his daily life

The singer revealed he calls Chioma at take-off, landing, and after every meal, saying he misses her being with him 24 hours a day

Davido also advised fans to marry their best friend, sparking a wave of reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is not hiding how much he adores his wife, Chioma, and a recent interview clip has fans talking after the singer laid bare just how frequently the two speak throughout the day.

In the interview, which took place inside a car, the Afrobeats star was asked about his relationship with Chioma, and what followed was one of the most heartfelt answers he has given publicly.

Davido speaks about his wife, Chioma, and recalls how he calls her daily. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Speaking in his signature candid style, Davido made it clear that life without his wife is simply not something he can picture.

"I wan die? You dey mad? I can't live without her," he said.

He also went ahead to describe exactly how deeply embedded Chioma is in his daily routine.

Davido speaks on his bond with Chioma

According to the music star, he calls Chioma before a flight, again after landing, and once more after every meal.

Davido says he can't live without his wife, Chioma. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

If a funny meme catches his eye, she is the first person he reaches out to, and, by his own admission, if he spots another one shortly after, he calls again without hesitation. He added that he genuinely misses having her around 24-hours a day.

Davido rounded off his comments with a piece of advice for his fans, telling them," marry your best friend. The singer is known for sharing lovely moments and speaking glowingly about his wife, Chioma. The clip quickly spread across social media, with many fans finding the moment both relatable and refreshing

Here is the Instagram interview of Davido, where he was speaking glowingly about his wife below:

Fans react to Davido's comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@nne_anna_motherearth_tyhoph wrote:

"Davido you will remain a blueprint bra"

@austinchamakh commented:

"If e vex u, marry ur best friend"

@sanjeyysouvenirs_ng said:

"he is just starting...i wish he can do a reality tv show let's just be watching him"

@sanjeysouvenirs_ng added:

"abi oo, he just start ni my wife my wife, make Dem rest chivido forever Netflix documentary next "

@xhe_don shared:

"I think OBO needs to stop this, my opinion"

@oshabacelestine replied:

"@xhe_don u Dey advice who"

@tolu1358tolu asked:

"@xhe_don he should stop loving his wife?"

AI version of Davido's success trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an AI version of Davido's life and music career had surfaced online, and it sparked admiration from music lovers.

Pictures from his childhood gradually transformed to reflect his maturation and the start of his music career. The beautiful video made fans share their hot takes about Davido, and they became emotional after seeing his late son.

Source: Legit.ng