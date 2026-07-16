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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel to Sierra Leone Without a Visa in 2026
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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel to Sierra Leone Without a Visa in 2026

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Sierra Leone has released the list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa in 2026
  • Citizens of the 12 eligible African countries can enter Sierra Leone without a visa under the ECOWAS free movement policy
  • The complete list of African countries eligible for visa-free entry into Sierra Leone is available in this report

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The Republic of Sierra Leone has published a list of African countries whose citizens can enter or stay in the country without a visa in 2026.

According to the official website of the Government of Sierra Leone, the visa-free entry policy for these countries came into effect in 2016 and remains in force.

Sierra Leone reveals 12 African countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter the country
Sierra Leone publishes full list of 12 African countries eligible for visa-free travel. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Andrew Esiebo/Denny Fachrul Rozzy
Source: Getty Images

Sierra Leone: Countries eligible for visa-free entry

While the government also listed a few countries from other regions, this article focuses only on the African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry into Sierra Leone.

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Visa-free entry: Sierra Leone lists African countries

The names of the eligible African countries are as follows:

  1. Benin
  2. Cabo Verde
  3. Côte d'Ivoire
  4. The Gambia
  5. Ghana
  6. Guinea
  7. Guinea-Bissau
  8. Liberia
  9. Nigeria
  10. Senegal
  11. Sierra Leone
  12. Togo

It is important to note that all the countries listed above are ECOWAS member states, as stated on the Sierra Leone government website. Citizens of these countries can travel to Sierra Leone without a visa under the ECOWAS free movement arrangement.

Germany: African countries eligible for visa-free stay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany published an official list of the only two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can travel to Germany visa-free for up to 90 days within any 180 days, provided they do not take up employment during their stay.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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