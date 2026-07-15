Mauritius published its official list of countries exempt from tourist visa requirements, with 21 African nations making the cut

Travellers are reminded that a visa exemption does not guarantee entry, as the final decision rests with an immigration officer at the port of entry

The Mauritius government also released the list of other persons who may not be asked for a visa before entry into the country

Mauritius has released its official list of countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter the island nation, and 21 African countries are among those that qualify.

The exemption covers more than 50 countries globally, with the 21 African nations forming a significant portion of that list.

Mauritius names 21 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Citizens from these countries can travel to Mauritius for tourism without obtaining prior authorisation from a Mauritian embassy or consulate.

Which African Countries Can Enter Mauritius Visa-Free?

The Mauritius Passport and Immigration Office confirmed that citizens from the following African countries are all exempt from the country's visa requirements:

Angola Botswana Congo-Brazzaville Democratic Republic of Congo Egypt Gabon Gambia Ghana Kenya Lesotho Malawi Mozambique Namibia Rwanda Seychelles South Africa Swaziland Tanzania Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

It is worth noting that the visa exemption applies specifically to tourist travel. Prospective students are advised to wait until their application for study or training in Mauritius has been formally approved before booking travel to the island.

What Travellers Should Know Before Departing

While the exemption removes the requirement to secure a visa in advance, Mauritius has been clear that arriving without one is not the same as being guaranteed entry.

A visa, by the government's own definition, is an official acknowledgement that an application has been reviewed and the applicant found eligible to enter.

However, it is the immigration officer stationed at the port of entry who holds the final authority to decide whether a traveller is admitted and for how long.

Travellers who arrive without the required travel documents risk being returned to their home country or country of residence, with the cost borne by the carrier that transported them.

Additionally, overstaying the period granted at entry is treated as a criminal offence under Mauritian law and can result in prosecution.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng