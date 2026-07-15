Achraf Hakimi has broken his silence following Morocco's 2-0 quarter-final defeat to France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

France's Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored the goals that ended the Atlas Lions' tournament run

Hakimi declared that great nations are not defined by defeat and insisted the best is yet to come for Morocco

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has addressed Moroccans and Africans following the Atlas Lions' elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering a message of resilience and forward momentum after a painful quarter-final exit.

Morocco fell to France 2-0, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele ending their campaign before the semi-finals. The defeat brought a close to what had again been the deepest run of any African side in the tournament.

Achraf Hakimi speaks after Morocco's World Cup elimination. Photo by Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

Writing on his X account after the match, Hakimi said:

“Great nations are not defined by a defeat, but by everything they build. Morocco continues to write its history. And the best is yet to come 🇲🇦.”

The full-back's words carried added weight given Morocco's standing in global football. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

As noted by FIFA, Though they fell short of repeating that achievement in 2026, they again finished as the continent's best-placed representative.

Hakimi has long been one of the faces of Moroccan football, and his statement appeared aimed at rallying both the national team's supporters and the wider African football community at a moment of collective disappointment.

FIFA sends message to Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA sent a message to Morocco after their 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination at the hands of France.

The Atlas Lions were the last African nation to be eliminated, making history as the first nation from the continent to reach the last eight consecutively.

Source: Legit.ng