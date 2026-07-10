A mother shared a hilarious video on TikTok of the moment her 16-year-old son told her she had embarrassed him in front of his classmates

The son argued that his mother picking him up from school in the rain and saying 'I love you' publicly broke unspoken teenage 'rules'

The video drew thousands of reactions from parents who said they recognised the exact same dynamic with their own teenage children

A mother has sent the internet into fits of laughter after sharing the conversation she had with her teenage son.

The young boy insisted she had mortified him by saying "I love you" in front of his school friends.

Boy expresses anger after his mother tried to be affectionate with him. Photo credit: @floralaccesories/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum shares conversation with teenage son

In a TikTok video posted by @floralaccessories, the woman, filming from what appears to be a bedroom or living room, used a series of expressive reactions, eye-rolls, smirks, and barely concealed amusement to walk viewers through the conversation.

She had gone to pick her son up from school during the rain, and when she said goodbye with "I love you," her son made it very clear that was not acceptable behaviour.

According to the mother, her son argued that at 16 years old, there were certain things a parent simply should not do in public.

Saying "I love you" within earshot of classmates, he insisted, crossed a line.

Reacting to this, the mother questioned exactly when parental affection became something to be ashamed of.

Parents and teenagers react to viral video

The clip resonated deeply with viewers on TikTok, many of whom shared their own versions of the same story.

@Ibadan_KitchenFinds said:

"Somebody pinch me. I have 2 boys dont tell me this is going to be my fate soon??"

@EVERYTHING BEAUTY BY VICKY said:

"Next day just take food to his class and and give him. Abeg na eba or fufu with okro soup make you carry ooo. When you get to his class, don't forget to announce the type of food you brought for him. just say "OKO MI, MOGBE EBA ATI OBE ILA WA FUN E, YOUR FAVORITE".

@King George said:

"My 15yrs old son school is not too far from my work place. Anytime we come across each other we just nod our heads and continue our journey."

@𝕃𝕒𝕕𝕪 𝕃𝕒𝕞 added:

"He's not used to you telling him you love him. He said he's been going to school for the past 6years and you haven't shown up to pick, now all of a sudden you came."

See the post below:

Mum calls police on her son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a emerging video showing how a woman called the police on her son after he invited some friends to the house at midnight has got netizens talking.

As the police officer stood in the doorway, the angry woman blasted her son's friends for showing up at her house by 2:00am midnight.

Source: Legit.ng