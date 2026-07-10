Canal+ officially completed its acquisition of MultiChoice, making the African broadcaster a wholly owned subsidiary of the French media group

Canal+ CEO David Mignot announced the integration, saying MultiChoice has entered a new phase of growth

The deal gives Canal+ full control of DStv, GOtv and Showmax across more than 45 African countries

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MultiChoice has officially been absorbed into French media giant Canal+, completing an acquisition that transforms one of Africa's biggest pay television operators into a wholly owned subsidiary of a global entertainment group with a presence in 70 countries.

Canal+ and MultiChoice Chief Executive David Mignot confirmed the completion of the integration on Thursday, July 9, describing the milestone as the beginning of a new chapter for the South Africa-based broadcaster.

Canal+ finalises deal to acquire Africa's leading pay-TV company Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mignot said:

"MultiChoice is now a full subsidiary of a truly international media group operating in 70 countries. The group was founded in France, is listed in London and Johannesburg, and has a strong African presence with operations in more than 45 countries."

Canal+ takes over Multichoice

The acquisition brings together Canal+'s international reach with MultiChoice's deep-rooted subscriber base across sub-Saharan Africa, where the company operates DStv and GOtv satellite and digital terrestrial television platforms, along with its streaming service, Showmax.

Canal+ said the combined business would benefit from shared technology, content partnerships and operational expertise, with planned investment in local content production, sports broadcasting and streaming services among the priorities.

Those areas have grown in strategic importance as global platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ accelerate their expansion across Africa.

For MultiChoice, the arrangement provides access to Canal+'s financial resources and international networks at a time when traditional pay television providers are under mounting pressure from shifting viewer habits and digital competition, Vanguard reports.

Canal+ began building its stake in MultiChoice in 2024, and after its shareholding crossed the regulatory threshold, it launched a mandatory offer in April 2024 to purchase the remaining shares in the Johannesburg-listed company.

Following regulatory clearances and shareholder acceptance, Canal+ gained effective control in 2025 before finalising the process that has now made MultiChoice a full subsidiary.

MultiChoice becomes a Canal+ subsidiary as media consolidation accelerates Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The transaction is regarded as one of the most consequential media deals involving an African company and reflects a broader industry-wide push towards consolidation as entertainment companies chase the scale needed to remain competitive in the streaming era, Punch reports.

Canal+, which has been steadily deepening its African footprint for over a decade, now holds full control of a business operating across more than 45 African countries, cementing its standing as one of the continent's dominant media and entertainment groups.

MultiChoice decides on DStv subscription prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has confirmed that DStv subscription prices will remain unchanged in 2026, a change from its usual annual price adjustments.

The move is part of the company's efforts to win back lost subscribers amid challenges from streaming services.

The South African pay-TV giant has battled with global streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, for subscribers.

Source: Legit.ng