Immigration Sends Message to Travellers, Nigerians in US Over Visa Exigency to Enter African Country
- Nigeria Immigration Service announced it has disengaged OIS Services as the operator of visa application and submission centres in the United States, effective July 9, 2026
- Nigerian visa applicants in the US must now submit their applications directly at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC or consulates in New York and Atlanta
- The NIS said adequate measures are in place for seamless visa processing and urged applicants to monitor official channels for updates
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has terminated its partnership with Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services), the company that operated Nigeria's visa application and submission centres across the United States (US), with the decision taking effect on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
The announcement, signed by the NIS spokesperson, Akinsola Akinlabi, and posted on the NIS official X (formerly Twitter) account, stated that OIS Services has been disengaged from collecting and submitting visa applications on behalf of Nigerian missions in the US.
Legit.ng reports that with the third-party operator now out of the picture, Nigerian visa applicants based in the United States must deal directly with Nigerian diplomatic missions. The NIS directed applicants to one of three locations: the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington DC, the Consulate of Nigeria in New York, or the Consulate of Nigeria in Atlanta.
What this means for visa applicants
For Nigerians and foreign nationals in the US seeking Nigerian visas, the change removes an intermediary that previously allowed applicants to submit documents at designated centres without visiting an embassy or consulate directly. OIS Services, whose platform can be found at [oisservices.com](https://oisservices.com/en), had operated these submission points as a convenience layer between applicants and the Nigerian missions.
The NIS assured applicants that sufficient arrangements are in place to ensure visa processing continues without significant disruption, and advised the public to follow its official channels for any further updates on the transition.
Read the NIS' official announcement on X below:
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NIS introduces contactless passport renewal
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NIS unveiled an updated step-by-step guide for its Contactless Passport Application System, making it easier for eligible Nigerians living abroad to renew their passports without physically visiting a Nigerian embassy or high commission for biometric enrolment.
The updated guide outlines how applicants can complete most of the passport renewal process remotely through the NIS online portal and mobile application.
It is understood that the new initiative is part of the federal government's ongoing efforts to digitise passport services, reduce processing delays and improve access for Nigerians in the diaspora.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.