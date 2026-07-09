Nigeria Immigration Service announced it has disengaged OIS Services as the operator of visa application and submission centres in the United States, effective July 9, 2026

Nigerian visa applicants in the US must now submit their applications directly at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC or consulates in New York and Atlanta

The NIS said adequate measures are in place for seamless visa processing and urged applicants to monitor official channels for updates

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has terminated its partnership with Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services), the company that operated Nigeria's visa application and submission centres across the United States (US), with the decision taking effect on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The announcement, signed by the NIS spokesperson, Akinsola Akinlabi, and posted on the NIS official X (formerly Twitter) account, stated that OIS Services has been disengaged from collecting and submitting visa applications on behalf of Nigerian missions in the US.

NIS suspends its visa processing partnership with OIS, announcing a change to its visa application process. Photo credit: @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that with the third-party operator now out of the picture, Nigerian visa applicants based in the United States must deal directly with Nigerian diplomatic missions. The NIS directed applicants to one of three locations: the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington DC, the Consulate of Nigeria in New York, or the Consulate of Nigeria in Atlanta.

What this means for visa applicants

For Nigerians and foreign nationals in the US seeking Nigerian visas, the change removes an intermediary that previously allowed applicants to submit documents at designated centres without visiting an embassy or consulate directly. OIS Services, whose platform can be found at [oisservices.com](https://oisservices.com/en), had operated these submission points as a convenience layer between applicants and the Nigerian missions.

The NIS assured applicants that sufficient arrangements are in place to ensure visa processing continues without significant disruption, and advised the public to follow its official channels for any further updates on the transition.

Read the NIS' official announcement on X below:

The NIS' statement on changes related to visa.

Source: Twitter

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) are implementing reforms to modernise Nigeria's visa and expatriate administration. Credit: NIS

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Legit.ng