UK Government Releases Student Visa Fees for Nigerians, Shows Amount Applicants Will Pay
- The United Kingdom government has updated the visa application fees for international students, including Nigerian applicants
- The official gov.uk visa fees portal shows that standard student visa fees are set in United States Dollars (USD) for overseas applicants
- At the current official exchange rate, a standard UK student visa now costs over N1 million, excluding health surcharges and other processing fees
The United Kingdom remains one of the primary destinations for Nigerian students seeking international education and career growth. However, the cost of embarking on this journey continues to adjust alongside global economic trends.
The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) department has updated its "Visa Application Fees" schedule, specifying the exact USD amounts that Nigerian applicants must pay when filing from Nigeria.
Breakdown of updated UK study visa fees
According to the official fee search tool on the UK Government website, visa application fees vary by study category and region.
Using the official Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate of approximately N1,379.62 per USD, here is the naira equivalent of what applicants will pay:
Study Visa Category
Visa Fee (USD)
Estimated Cost in Naira (Official Rate)
Student (Main Applicant and Dependants)
$775
N1,069,205
Child Student
$775
N1,069,205
Short-Term Study (English courses between 6 and 11 months)
$317
N437,339
Parent of a Student Child Visa (Up to 12 months - Isle of Man)
$1,009
N1,392,036
Tier 4 (General) Student (Isle of Man)
$775
N1,069,205
Temporary Seasonal Worker (Isle of Man)
$472
N651,180
Entry Clearance as a Student (Guernsey and Jersey)
$775
N1,069,205
Other compulsory costs to consider
While the visa application fee is a major expense, prospective students should remember that it is not the only cost involved in a successful "Japa" plan to the UK.
Other mandatory costs during the visa stage include:
- Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS): This allows international students to access the UK's National Health Service (NHS). For students, this fee is currently set at £776 per year of study.
- Tuberculosis (TB) Test: Nigerian applicants are required to present a clear TB test certificate from a UKVI-approved clinic, costing between N55,000 and N65,000 depending on the location.
- Biometric Enrollment Fee: A basic booking fee is often charged when scheduling a biometrics appointment.
Man gives requirements for UK visa application
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a straightforward breakdown of what UK visa applicants need to submit to boost their chances of approval.
He outlined four core requirements and advised people to take the list seriously if they genuinely desire to relocate.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng