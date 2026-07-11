The United Kingdom government has updated the visa application fees for international students, including Nigerian applicants

The official gov.uk visa fees portal shows that standard student visa fees are set in United States Dollars (USD) for overseas applicants

At the current official exchange rate, a standard UK student visa now costs over N1 million, excluding health surcharges and other processing fees

The United Kingdom remains one of the primary destinations for Nigerian students seeking international education and career growth. However, the cost of embarking on this journey continues to adjust alongside global economic trends.

The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) department has updated its "Visa Application Fees" schedule, specifying the exact USD amounts that Nigerian applicants must pay when filing from Nigeria.

The UK releases student visa fees for Nigerians. Photo credit: Sir Keir Starmer

Source: AFP

Breakdown of updated UK study visa fees

According to the official fee search tool on the UK Government website, visa application fees vary by study category and region.

Using the official Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate of approximately N1,379.62 per USD, here is the naira equivalent of what applicants will pay:

Study Visa Category Visa Fee (USD) Estimated Cost in Naira (Official Rate) Student (Main Applicant and Dependants) $775 N1,069,205 Child Student $775 N1,069,205 Short-Term Study (English courses between 6 and 11 months) $317 N437,339 Parent of a Student Child Visa (Up to 12 months - Isle of Man) $1,009 N1,392,036 Tier 4 (General) Student (Isle of Man) $775 N1,069,205 Temporary Seasonal Worker (Isle of Man) $472 N651,180 Entry Clearance as a Student (Guernsey and Jersey) $775 N1,069,205

Other compulsory costs to consider

While the visa application fee is a major expense, prospective students should remember that it is not the only cost involved in a successful "Japa" plan to the UK.

Other mandatory costs during the visa stage include:

Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS): This allows international students to access the UK's National Health Service (NHS). For students, this fee is currently set at £776 per year of study. Tuberculosis (TB) Test: Nigerian applicants are required to present a clear TB test certificate from a UKVI-approved clinic, costing between N55,000 and N65,000 depending on the location. Biometric Enrollment Fee: A basic booking fee is often charged when scheduling a biometrics appointment.

Man gives requirements for UK visa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a straightforward breakdown of what UK visa applicants need to submit to boost their chances of approval.

He outlined four core requirements and advised people to take the list seriously if they genuinely desire to relocate.

Source: Legit.ng