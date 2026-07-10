The Saudi Arabian government has released an update on its tourism visa application for foreigners

The Ministry of Tourism explained in a detailed statement that more countries may be added to the list in the future

Only seven countries were mentioned in the statement, including Indonesia and six other countries

The Saudi Arabian government has made it easier for foreigners to know if they are eligible to travel to the country for different purposes, as the government has, in a recent publication, announced a list of countries eligible for a tourism visa.

In the same way, Saudi Arabia recently outlined a list of countries that are eligible for an electronic visa, also known as an e-visa.

Saudi Arabia names 7 countries eligible for new tourism visa application. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Bloomberg Creative/Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia gives tourism visa update

While the list may either increase or reduce in the coming months or days, Legit.ng has published a list of countries that are eligible for a tourism visa in Saudi Arabia.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh mentioned just seven countries whose citizens can apply for a tourism visa.

Tourism visa: Saudi Arabia lists eligible countries

The list is as follows:

Jordan

Egypt

India

Bangladesh

Indonesia

Mexico

Pakistan

Saudi Arabia shares list of countries eligible for tourism visa application. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Bloomberg Creative

Source: Getty Images

The above seven countries, at the time of writing this report on 10 July 2026, are the only countries recognised by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Tourism as eligible to apply for a tourism visa.

The ministry also explained on its website that the list of countries could expand in the future.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia warned residents and visitors that some social media posts could lead to arrest under the country's Anti-Cyber Crime Law.

The report explained that offences such as defamation, violating another person's privacy, sharing content that goes against public morals, publishing illegal material, and promoting illegal drugs online can attract severe penalties, including imprisonment.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia released a list of 17 items that travellers are not allowed to bring into the Kingdom through airports or land borders.

The report stated that the banned items include unregistered medicines, guru fruits, nutmeg and its powder, eavesdropping devices, sexual tools, counterfeit currency, fireworks, and publications that violate the country's media regulations. Saudi authorities advised travellers to check the list before travelling to avoid problems at the border.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a video of an unusually tall man performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia went viral on social media.

The man attracted attention because of his exceptional height, with many pilgrims turning to look at him as he entered a room. The clip sparked reactions online, with many people expressing amazement at his appearance and praising God's creation.

Prophet speaks about trip to Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the presiding prophet of Genesis Global Church, Israel Ogundipe, visited the holy cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

The cleric said the trip was not about changing his religion but about gaining a better understanding of other faiths. He explained that his late Muslim mother's prayers during his childhood inspired the journey and urged people to embrace mutual respect and peaceful coexistence despite religious differences.

Source: Legit.ng