Prophet Ogundipe visits Mecca and Medinah, emphasising understanding and humanity over religious competition

The presiding prophet of the Genesis Global Church's childhood prayer from his Muslim mother inspired the pilgrimage, showcasing the power of faith transcending boundaries

Ogundipe advocates for empathy and interfaith respect amid criticism for exploring another religion

Lagos State - The Presiding Prophet of the Genesis Global Church, Israel Ogundipe, said his childhood encounter with his Muslim mother culminated in his visit to Mecca and Medinah, in Saudi Arabia.

Prophet Ogundipe said the trip was not about religious conversion, competition, or comparison.

The white garment prophet said his visit to the holy cities is “a journey of understanding, humility, heritage, and humanity.”

As reported by The Punch, he stated this amid criticism on social media after pictures of the visit circulated online.

“One of her heartfelt prayers was that, when I grew up, God would grant me the grace to visit the Holy Land. At the time, I did not fully understand the weight of that prayer — but God did.

“Decades later, I stood in Medinah and Mecca, and in that moment I realised that prayers, when sincere, transcend time, denomination and human limitations.”

According to Ogundipe, his belief that exposure brings understanding and understanding brings peace motivated himto visit Saudi Arabia.

The man of God added that “ignorance fuels hatred, but knowledge dissolves it.”

Prophet Ogundipe urged spiritual leaders to see beyond the walls of their own doctrines in “today’s divided world.”

“It is not a crime to explore another religion — in most parts of the world, including the United Kingdom, freedom of thought, belief and religion is protected by law.”

The clergyman concluded that his pilgrimage was a spiritual journey that highlighted the importance of empathy, mutual respect, and interfaith understanding in today’s divided world.

