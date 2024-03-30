A TikTok video featuring an extraordinarily tall man undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia had previously captured significant attention.

A video capturing a remarkably tall man during his Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia has gone viral.

In the clip, the tall man strolls into a room, instantly captivating the gaze of those around him.

Tall man gets instant attention. Photo credit: @alihasna94

Source: TikTok

His imposing height and dark complexion set him apart, making him the center of curiosity as shown by @alihassna94.

It’s evident that he was fully aware of the fascinated glances directed at his extraordinary stature.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sadi (sua) said:

“God's creation is so beautiful and strange Masha Allah, Tabarakallahed.”

Sofylov wrote:

“Allah is great.”

Akash raja commented:

“Mashallah my akhi.”

Mohammedamzad236:

“God's creation is so beautiful and strange Masha Allah, Tabarakallahddded.”

Beuafa0071:

“Oh my god.”

Aarzu Khan:

“MASHA ALLAH ALLAH NEVER MAKES A MISTAKE IN CREATING HIS CREATION… SUBHAN ALLAH.”

User1533702029979:

“Masha Allah.Allah is greatest.”

Gul Sher:

“Masha Allah my brother.”

Source: Legit.ng