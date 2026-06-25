The LPPC shortlisted 89 candidates for the Senior Advocate of Nigeria conferment in 2026

The selection includes 77 advocates and 12 academics from various backgrounds

Public invited to comment on the integrity and competence of shortlisted candidates

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has released list of candidates shortlisted for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) for 2026.

The Secretary of the LPPC, Kabir Akanbi, said the list comprises 77 advocates and 12 academics, bringing the total number of shortlisted candidates to 89.

Akanbi, who also doubles as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, said the candidates are grouped into the usual advocacy and academic categories.

As reported by Premium Times, the short list was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

He explained that the shortlisted candidates successfully passed various stages of the conferment process.

The LPPC said the process includes the advocates’ first and second filtration stages, academic pre-qualification, academic first attrition exercise, independent appeals hearing, and chambers inspection exercise.

According to the committee, the publication of the names precedes the final interview stage of the SAN conferment exercise.

The LPPC cautioned that inclusion on the short list does not amount to a successful application.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the publication of the names of the shortlisted Applicants is not an indication of a successful application.”

Akanbi said the committee therefore inviting the general public “to comment on the integrity, reputation, and competence of the shortlisted candidates.”

Find full list below:

Advocates Candidates

1. Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu, Esq.

2. Jude Chukwuemeka Okafor, Esq.

3. Godwill Achibong Umoh, Esq.

4. Sunday Samuel Obende, Esq.

5. Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe, Esq.

6. Jimson Ejovi Okodaso, Esq.

7. Olaotan Thomas Olusegun, Esq.

8. Philemon Audu Daffi, Esq.

9. Adenrele David Adegboriye, Esq.

10. James Eromosele Agbonhese, Esq.

11. Alexander Nduka Muoka, Esq.

12. Olalekan Lawrence Bade-John, Esq.

13. Onome Okodiya, Esq.

14. Emmanuel Akunke Akomaye, Esq.

15. Ikhide Ehighelua, Esq.

16. Mas’ud Mobolaji Alabelewe, Esq.

17. Ogunmuyiwa Olayinka Balogun, Esq.

18. Anthony Auditz Iroagalachi, Esq.

19. Humprey Ehi Uwaifo, Esq.

20. Akugbe Jonathan Osayande, Esq.

21. Mohammed Tajudeen Mohammed, Esq.

22. Odion Peter Odia, Esq.

23. Olaide Bamidele Akinseye-George, Esq.

24. Gbemiga Adaramola, Esq.

25. Moses Okoh Oyilokwu, Esq.

26. Abiodun Ebenezer Dada, Esq.

27. Charles Azubuike Obodozie, Esq.

28. Hakeem Obafemi Agaba, Esq.

29. Bimbo Felix Atilola, Esq.

30. Okechukwu Steve Emelieze, Esq.

31. Israel Ikechukwu Alobu, Esq.

32. Joshua Demilade Olaniyan, Esq.

33. Igonikon Abiola Adekunle, Esq.

34. Christian Nnadozie Nwokorie, Esq.

35. Sadiku Momoh Ilegieuno, Esq.

36. Adebayo Olanrewaju Omole, Esq.

37. Sarafa Kolawole Idowu, Esq.

38. Olujumoke Enitan Aliu, Esq.

39. Oliver Onyenucheya Amuzie, Esq.

40. Adebisi Emmanuel Adeniyi, Esq.

41. Faruk Abdullah, Esq.

42. Sagir Gezawa Suleiman, Esq.

43. Ifeanyi Godwin Ezeuko, Esq.

44. Aisha Ado Abdullahi, Esq.

45. Adebayo Folorunsho Ologe, Esq.

46. Sabiu Gumba Adamu, Esq.

47. Eric Keme-Egolukumor Omare, Esq.

48. Soibi Ideriah Ovia, Esq.

49. Somina Peter Johnbuhl, Esq.

50. Chinedum Ikenna Umechie, Esq.

51. Emmanuel Eghiegba Ekhasemomhe, Esq.

52. Mohammed El-Hassan Sheriff, Esq.

53. Junaidu Bello Marshall, Esq.

54. Olawale Sunday Fapohunda, Esq.

55. Adebiyi Alaba Adetosoye, Esq.

56. Senior Sulyman Ibrahim, Esq.

57. Agba Eimunjeze, Esq.

58. Ayobamidele Oyekunle Akande, Esq.

59. Adetunji Taiwo Adedyin Adeniyi, Esq.

60. Olamide Mujigbotoluwa Adekunle, Esq.

61. Umaru Yunusa, Esq.

62. Akorede Habeeb Lawal, Esq.

63. Darlington Nnabuike Ozurumba, Esq.

64. Ninaemeka Francis Patrick Egonu, Esq.

65. Kayode Orire Omoshehin, Esq.

66. Akponimisingha Osuobeni Ekoi, Esq.

67. Mitchel Akinrinsola Aribisala, Esq.

68. Bolu Agbaje Akadiri, Esq.

69. Oluwaseun Asimiyu Alao, Esq.

70. Olugbenga Olusanya Ajila, Esq.

71. Adetokunbo Oluwasanmi Davies, Esq.

72. Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja, Esq.

73. Afees Hassan Adebayo, Esq.

74. Obinna Gerald Onya, Esq.

75. Mohammed Abiodun Adelodun, Esq.

76. Jonathan Akintola Makinde, Esq.

77. Olajide Salami, Esq.

Academics

1. Prof. John Alewo Musa Agbonika

2. Prof. Najeem Adeyemi Ijaiya

3. Prof. Nnamdi Onyeka Obiareeri

4. Prof. Nathaniel Ahabue Inegbedion

5. Prof. Akkarren Samuel Shaakaa

6. Prof. Olusesan Ujaid Oliyide

7. Prof. Violet Omon Aigbokhaevbo

8. Prof. Emmanuel Ayangarumun Kenen

9. Prof. Collins Odioma Chijioke

10. Prof. Ahmed Rabiu

11. Prof. Ibrahim Abikan Abdulqadir

12. Prof. Omoniyi Bukola Akinola

SAN Appointments 2025: 57 Honourees Announced

Recall that Nigeria’s legal profession witnessed a milestone today as 57 distinguished lawyers were named for elevation to the coveted SAN rank.

At its 169th plenary session in Abuja, the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, approved the appointments of 56 advocates and one academic.

The list features leading figures in law and government, including state attorneys general and two accomplished female lawyers, ahead of a formal swearing-in ceremony set for 29th September, 2025.

How Nigerian lawyers can get SAN title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that eligible Nigerian lawyers were advised to begin their application process for the SAN title.

The advice was given to lawyers by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The LPPC also said that a non-refundable fee of N1 million is expected to be paid for the process by prospective candidates

Source: Legit.ng