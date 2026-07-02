A graduate of the University of Ibadan shared her academic journey and why she repeated Year 2 in the university

She shared her experiences during her undergraduate days and how her final-year project was awarded

Many reacted as she opened up about her projects and achievements, and they celebrated her on social media

MoyosoreOluwa Onipede, a Nigerian lady who bagged a degree from the University of Ibadan, shared her experience as an undergraduate.

She shared what led her to repeat year 2 and how that decision affected her in school.

UI graduate who repeated Year 2 bags award for final-year project, shares story

Source: UGC

UI graduate who repeated year 2 speaks

On her LinkedIn page, MoyosoreOluwa Onipede stated that she started off studying Russian but decided to switch courses.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"Last year, I graduated from the University of Ibadan. I started university studying Russian (I still understand some Русский язык), with a minor in French. By Year 3, I made a hard decision to pivot to Communication and Language Arts.

"That decision meant repeating Year 2. While everything and everyone I knew to be familiar seemed to progress, I had to start again. And starting again is far too humbling."

She opened up about what she faced as someone who was starting over and the projects she handled.

Her words:

"But sometimes the bravest thing you can do is admit that the path you started on is no longer the one you’re meant to finish. So I chose building over finishing on time. And somewhere between lectures, deadlines, and starting over, I was also building a career in the entertainment industry.

"During university, I had the privilege of: • Working with Mohbad • Producing four editions of Bella Shmurda’s Tension Rave • Chaperoning and handling welfare for four film productions • Interning at TRACE⁠ (as a Trace Troop) • Producing a university tour • Producing two concerts at in UI • Managing and supporting countless events across Nigeria."

Sharing how her final-year project got an award, she added:

"In Year 2, I also served as Deputy Spokesperson of my faculty’s Legislative Council, where I learned that communication is not just about speaking, but about influence, representation, and responsibility.

"And then came one of the moments I am most proud of. My final year project received the Brigadier Abdulkarim Adisa Prize in Political Communication, awarded for the best final year project on a communication theme relevant to the Nigerian political landscape. That award felt bigger than academic validation. It felt like confirmation."

University of Ibadan Graduate Narrates Why She Repeated Year 2, Bags Award for Final-year Project

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UI graduate's experience

Farinloye Motunrayo said:

"You did great 💯 weldone."

Sharon Ntan said:

"This is a fun, fun fact because Russian? 😭😭😭 I mean, I can never put that past you now that I think of it. Congratulations Mo Moneyyyy and cheers to many many more new and beautiful beginnings."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng