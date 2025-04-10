Namibia Removes US, UK from Its Visa-Free Program, Announces Reason Behind It
- Namibia has officially ended visa-free access for travellers from over 30 countries, including the US and UK, effective April 1, 2025
- The decision aims to address the lack of reciprocal agreements for Namibian passport holders, sparking concerns within the tourism industry
- Visitors from affected nations must now obtain a visa online or upon arrival, with fees varying by region
In a significant policy shift, Namibia announced the end of visa-free access for travellers from over 30 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, effective April 1, 2025.
This decision, taken by the Namibian cabinet in July 2024, aims to address the lack of reciprocity faced by Namibian passport holders abroad.
Implications for US and UK travellers
The US and the UK, which offer visa-free travel to over 180 countries, will now require their citizens to apply for a visa before entering Namibia.
The US embassy in Namibia issued a statement on X, urging American tourists to obtain visas through Namibia’s online portal ahead of their trips.
Impact on European nations
European countries, including Germany—a major source of tourism for Namibia—previously enjoyed visa-free access, which is now revoked.
The tourism industry has raised concerns about the potential decline in visitor numbers as a result of this decision.
Visa application and fees
Travellers from affected nations must apply online or opt for a visa on arrival.
The visa fee stands at N$ 1200-00 (approximately USD 70) for African countries and N$ 1600-00 (approximately USD 90) for other nations.
Shift in Namibia’s foreign policy
The policy change comes shortly after the inauguration of Namibia’s fifth president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. It signals the country’s commitment to equal treatment for its citizens on the global stage.
In 2023, the UK had already revoked visa-free access for Namibian passport holders, prompting Namibia to take reciprocal measures.
List of countries affected:
Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic (CAR), Chad, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Madagascar, Mauritania, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara Republic & Uganda.
Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Cambodia, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France (Official & Ordinary Passports), Germany (Official & Ordinary Passports), Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Mexico, Moldova, Netherland, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland (Ordinary passports only), Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vatican/Holy See, Venezuela & Vietnam.
