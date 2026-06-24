The US has designated a Nigerian citizen and firms as ISIS financial facilitators

Targeted efforts involve entities across Nigeria, Syria, France, and Turkiye

Detailed list of designated individuals and companies now publicly available

A Nigerian citizen and three companies that are operating in Nigeria have been designated by the United States as alleged financial facilitators of actions that were linked to a terrorist group, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Nigerian and the firms were designated in the latest move by the US, in which three individuals and six entities were targeted. They were accused of facilitating the movement of money for the global operations of ISIS.

Details of Nigerian firms designated as terrorist financiers by the US Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a statement that was issued on Monday, June 22, the spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, Thomas Pigott, said the designations cut across Nigeria, Syria, France and Turkiye. The US government described the terrorist network as one helping ISIS move money across countries.

The Punch reported that the release was further updated on Monday, when the United States released the identities of the persons and the companies that have been designated.

Aside from the Nigerian that was mentioned, three of the six companies designated are also from the northern and southern parts of Nigeria. One is from Kano and the other two are from Lagos.

Full list of specially designated nationals (SDN)

ABDELHAKIM, Boukich (a.k.a. “ALHOLANDI, Abu Sulayman”; “BABILI, Muhammad”); Syria; DOB 15 Dec 1993 (alt. 01 Jan 1991); POB The Hague, Netherlands (alt. Aleppo, Syria); nationality Netherlands; male; National ID No. 02040063438 (Syria) [SDGT] (Linked To: ISIS).

ABDERRAHMANE, Miloud (a.k.a. “GHAZI, Ibrahim”); France; DOB Aug 1992; nationality/citizenship France; male; Digital Currency Addresses: TRX TBXMiRqUp1XH1zLazWu8cWitMAScv4HsYq; TRX TDFj8tYzfLDkwEMo4MJ2DfrbpMztuCCnan [SDGT] (Linked To: ISIS).

MUHAMMAD, Mukhtar Adamu (a.k.a. ADAMU, Mukhtar; MUKHTAR, Muhammad); No. 45 Abimbola Street, off Capital Road, Morcas Agege, Lagos State, Nigeria; DOB 02 Aug 1990 (alt. 03 Aug 1990); nationality Nigeria; male; Passport Nos. A11904741; A07422697 [SDGT] (Linked To: ISIS-WEST AFRICA).

List of firms in the SDN

ALKARAM DANISMANLIK GAYRIMENKUL IC VE DIS GENEL TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI (a.k.a. AL-KARAM COMPANY; AL-KARAM MONEY TRANSFER COMPANY; SPIDER COMPANY ISTANBUL EXCHANGE RATES); Fatih, Istanbul, Türkiye; [SDGT] (Linked To: ISIS).

BITCOIN EXCHANGE AGENT IDLIB’S NO.1 COIN EXCHANGE (a.k.a. IDLIB NO 1 BTC; NO.1 BITCOIN EXCHANGE AGENT; BITCOIN XCHANGE); Idlib, Salqin, Darkush, Sarmada, Syria; [SDGT] (Linked To: ISIS).

GENERATION CURRENCY BUREAU DE CHANGE LIMITED; Lagos, Nigeria; RC 1555604; [SDGT] (Linked To: Mukhtar Adamu / ISIS network).

MANHATTAN BUREAU DE CHANGE LIMITED; No. 59 Murtala Mohammed Way, Wapa, Kano, Nigeria; RC 1763824; [SDGT] (Linked To: Mukhtar Adamu / ISIS network).

NINE TO NINE EXCHANGE BUREAU DE CHANGE LIMITED; Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria; RC 1462752; [SDGT] (Linked To: Mukhtar Adamu / ISIS network).

SPIDER GAYRIMENKUL VE GENEL TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI (a.k.a. SPIDER MONEY TRANSFER COMPANY; SPIDER TICARET); Istanbul, Türkiye; [SDGT] (Linked To: ISIS).

The full list of Nigerians and firms identified as terrorist financiers by the US Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

List of world-wanted terrorists killed in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States President Donald Trump, on Saturday, May 16, 2026, announced that American forces, in conjunction with the Nigerian military, had killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, a terrorist leader, who was said to be the second global leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

It was learnt that the operation was carried out around the Lake Chat basin, an area known as a terrorist spot in the country. This would be the second military operation in the country in the space of six months.

Source: Legit.ng